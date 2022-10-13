Dentalkart eyes rapid expansion as revenue touches 100 crore

New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI/SRV): India's biggest online dental store, Dentalkart, reached its 100 crores turnover last year and is eyeing a PAN-India expansion. As per business analysis insights and forecasts, global dental market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6-7 per cent for the forecast period 2022-2030. On the other hand, Indian dental market size today is approximately USD 2 billion with an expected growth rate of 20 per cent YOY.

Rising awareness towards dental health, dental insurance and ever-increasing technology especially in terms of artificial intelligence and machine learning is certain to bring a substantial boom to the Indian dental industry. With such expected growth inflation India is going to be a prominent player in this sector at global level in coming years.

However, India is still lacking general awareness towards dental hygiene and treatment. Also, we need more dental practitioners and easy availability of dental resources to aid the said growth and development. Need of the hour is firm establishment of more dental institutions and companies which provide dental needs to every city of the country to accelerate the growth graph exponentially and prove India a stand-alone leader.

Dentalkart is considered an ultimate e-commerce dental shopping destination where all dental needs can be met easily in a systematic way all across the country. This e-commerce platform has rich assortment of products, user-friendly interface, customer care service, return and refund policies and quick delivery even to the remotest corners of the country. Furthermore, there is online support for the installation of equipment or any issues related to the functioning of the products.



Dr Vikas Aggarwal, Founder and CEO of Dentalkart had an exemplary outlook to transform the dental material supply chain business which began with an 8x10 ft. small shop in front of his college (MAMC) in 2016 with his brother Sandeep who is a software engineer, and now Dentalkart operates from a 15000 sq. ft warehouse in Gurgaon, a 12000 sq. ft. corporate office in Delhi and 200+ employees with exponential growth and new milestones every year. Dentalkart works in the niche supply market and plans to expand warehouses in 4 other states by December 2023 and have a projection to make 10x revenue by 2025-26.

Various contests and reward programs are run at regular basis for feedback from customers to maintain and upgrade quality of products and services. Membership plans have begun recently for a more privileged experience for customers. Dentalkart App has 1 lakh+ downloads servicing at least 62000 loyal customers every quarter.

Dentalkart plans to introduce various new clinical problem solver products for dentists by March 2023, open an experience center for dental products in south Delhi, launch a specialized dental clinic management software by next year and also a joint venture with two companies placed in Dubai and Kuwait respectively. Dentalkart intends to set new standards and open new avenues to contribute to modern dentistry in near future.

