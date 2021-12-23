DERICHEBOURG Aeronautics Services and QuEST Global team up to provide complementary expertise to Airbus and are selected as strategic suppliers EMES3

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 23 (ANI/PRNewswire): DERICHEBOURG Aeronautics Services and QuEST Global, a global Product Engineering Services company, today announced that Airbus has selected their partnership as preferred suppliers for Airbus' EMES3 ("Engineering, Manufacturing Engineering and Services Strategic Supplier").

The combined services provided by the partnership will cover all Airbus divisions, subsidiaries, and affiliates across Engineering, Manufacturing Engineering and Customer Services functions.

DERICHEBOURG Aeronautics Services and QuEST Global together have the ability to deploy an end-to-end approach from design and manufacturing to services, with co-design and digital continuity at the center of the products, processes, methods and tools development. This partnership aims to help Airbus achieve its business transformation, by enhancing its industrial performance, economic competitiveness and strategic planning of future programs.

Speaking on the occasion, Andrew Lewis, VP Global Delivery - Engineering Services, QuEST Global, said, "This new collaboration with DERICHEBOURG Aeronautics Services and our selection as an EMES3 preferred supplier is a testament to our trusted long-term relationship with Airbus since 2008. We are excited to work with DERICHEBOURG Aeronautics Services, who also has broad capabilities and an impressive reputation, to create integrated solutions that will help make a strategic difference to Airbus' business. We are proud and appreciative of the opportunity to continue our strategic relationship with Airbus."

Patrick CLAUDEL, VP sales & marketing from DERICHEBOURG Aeronautics Services, said, "We have been associated with Airbus since 2013 and this opportunity to continue to work with Airbus only makes us more proud and happy and committed to helping them achieve their objectives. DERICHEBOURG's and QuEST's combined capabilities and global footprint will play an important role in providing Airbus with desired competitive advantages. We look forward to a fruitful association."

