Derma Puritys expands its services with the opening of a new branch in Mumbai

New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI/GPRC): Derma Puritys, a renowned name in the aesthetics industry, has been expanding its services across India. After successfully establishing itself in Delhi and Gurgaon, the clinic has now opened its doors in Mumbai. The clinic offers a wide range of services to help clients achieve their desired look, and its team of highly skilled and experienced professionals works closely with clients to develop personalized treatment plans tailored to their specific needs.

The Mumbai clinic boasts state-of-the-art facilities and the latest technology to ensure clients receive the best possible care. The clinic understands that taking care of one's skin and appearance should be an enjoyable experience, so they strive to provide a comfortable and relaxing environment for clients to feel at ease during their treatments.

"To celebrate our Mumbai clinic's opening, we are offering a range of exciting promotions and discounts for our clients. We invite you to visit us and experience our exceptional services for yourself. Our team is eager to welcome you to our new clinic and help you achieve your beauty goals," added Lalita Arya, Vice-President, Derma Puritys.

With its expansion to Mumbai, the clinic is solidifying its position as a trusted name in the aesthetics industry. The clinic's commitment to client satisfaction and personalized care is what sets it apart from others. They are dedicated to providing their clients with the best possible care and ensuring they feel confident and beautiful. The clinic's expansion to Mumbai will allow more clients to experience the exceptional services they offer and help them achieve their beauty goals.

The team at DermaPuritys Mumbai is eager to welcome new clients and help them achieve their beauty goals.



DermaPuritys is open from Monday to Sunday, 9 am to 7 pm

Location - DERMA PURITYS,5TH FLOOR, GHENA BUILDING, LINKING ROAD, NEXT TO SATGURU, KHAR WEST, MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA 400052

Contact Details: 022 68218908, 8655692975

Email: contact@dermapurity.in

This story is provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)

