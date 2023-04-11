Desi Vibes wins prestigious Times Food Awards second year in a row

New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI/HTDS): Desi Vibes not only created buzz and winning hearts for their delicious food but recently won prestigious Times Food and Nightlife Awards in New Delhi, 2nd year in a row. The restaurant was awarded under the Casual Dining Category, recognizing its outstanding North Indian Food.

Desi Vibes is located in Noida and is a popular destination for food lovers. The restaurant is known for its mouth-watering Mughlai and North Indian cuisine, innovative appetizers, and timeless authentic Dal Makhani.



Apart from its delectable food, Desi Vibes offers an atmosphere that is both soulful and sublime. The restaurant's ambience and decor are carefully chosen and curated to transport customers to a world of heritage and Indian culture.

Desi Vibes provides excellent service, and the restaurateurs ensure that customers feel pampered and well taken care of. The restaurant has a well-deserved reputation for its traditional Indian hospitality and warm customer service. The overall experience of dining at Desi Vibes is one that will leave you feeling satisfied and craving for more.





The Times Food and Nightlife Awards are highly respected in the country, recognizing cafes, restaurants, and bars that provide fantastic gastronomic experiences and fine tastes. Various factors are taken into consideration when determining the winners, including brand, design, unique facilities, and overall guest satisfaction. Desi Vibes Noida is rightfully proud of its accomplishments and recognizes its commitment to excellence in providing a dining experience to its guests.

Manas Wadhwa, founder of Desi Vibes added, 'It's a proud moment for us and the entire team for getting Times Food Awards 2nd year in a row. Nothing can make you happier than getting rewarded for all the hard work which we are putting in for more than 18 years".



The restaurant carries a long experiential journey, is truly a milestone in Noida which was started by two friends Manas and Varun Khera. A normal meal at Desi Vibes starts with a welcome drink and a range of pickles adds the desi touch along with the village theme ambience. Few of their best-selling dishes are Dahi Ke Kebab, Zarki Murg Tikka, Dal Makhani, Hari Bhari Mirch Ki Kadhi, Murg Rara, DV Meat.

Address - G 50, Sector 18 Market, opp Mcdonalds, Noida- 201301

Instagram - @desivibesrestaurant

This story is provided by HT Digital Streams. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/HTDS)

