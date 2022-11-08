Designer Arjun Kilachand raises significant growth capital

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): Arjun Kilachand, the leading menswear brand, is set to scale its business, expand customer base and expand into new markets.

In a short span of time, Arjun Kilachand has become one of most sought-after menswear brands in India causing a major shift in the way people perceive menswear. With his minimal yet sophisticated approach to design, Arjun's body of work is steeped in a cross-cultural medley of ideas and influences. His collections celebrate traditional Indian craftsmanship technique and lend a contemporary touch to luxe ceremonial couture & bespoke pieces.

After becoming a veritable design force in men's made-to-measure sartorial space, Arjun Kilachand is all set to expand and witness an unprecedented growth. Arjun Kilachand has raised growth capital through HNI investors that include Varunn Mody of Hindustan Composites and JL Morison, Bahram Vakil - Founder Partner AZB Law Firm and Board Member of Tata Trent among others HNI's very well known to the Indian business fraternity. The company has liquidated 5 per cent for an undisclosed amount which will be invested towards new store launches, diversification into new categories besides national and global expansions. In the next 10 years, the brand aims to become a lifestyle universe and propel Indian men's fashion and retail industry to a global scale.

Talking about this milestone, Arjun shared, "Being one of the key players within the 3 billion dollars men's ethnic wear market, we are now striving and steering towards becoming a men's lifestyle brand."



Close on the heels of this announcement, a new flagship store is also set to open its doors this December which will offer Arjun's signature made to measure and experiential services & will be a one stop shop for all menswear requirements.

Being India's leading menswear design house, Arjun Kilachand has been known to artfully amalgamate rich Indian heritage with pan global sensibilities with legions of clients across the corporate world and Bollywood. Silver screen scorchers like Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan, Hrithik Roshan and Rajkummar Rao among other top corporates & industrialists who swear by Arjun's timeless designs.

Relentless innovation and creative passion come to life in Arjun's approach to design. Sherwanis, bandhgalas, kurtas and bandis in evocative hues, crafted on indigenous textiles and painstakingly hand embroidered are traditional yet au courant. All in all, the perfect closet essentials for today's experimental dressers.

