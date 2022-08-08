Designers of India hosts their luxury show - Designers' Forum Summer 2022

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 8 (ANI/ATK): Designers of India (DOI) successfully hosted the Designers' Forum Summer 2022, Powered by GIA on August 3rd, 2022 from 9:00 am to 9:30 pm at The Westin Powai, Near International Airport, Mumbai.

DOI is proud to host a one-day event where renowned industry speakers provided knowledge to jewellery designers and launched a coffee table book, meant to give exposure to entrepreneur jewellery designers.

The event was inaugurated by respected dignitaries, Ashish Pethe - PartnerWHP Jewelers, Chairman GJC, Sriram Natarajan - MD at GIA, Pratap Kamath - MD at Abaran Jewellery, Bangalore, Abhay Mehta - Partner MD at Mehta Jewellery, Chennai, Sanjay Kothari - Chairman, Gem & Jewelry, Skill Council of India (GJSCI), Surendra Mehta- National Secretary at IBJA, India, Vijay Golecha - GOLECHAS Jewels, and Poonam Soni - Pioneer Jewelry Designer.

The designers who showcased and launched their collection at the event were Sunita Gupta - Sunita Gupta Jewelry, Manav Golecha - GOLECHAS Jewels, Kashyap Narola - GEMESIS (Surat), and Poonam Sanghvi - HeeraLakshmi Jewels. After four stunning showcases, Ms Universe Adlene Casteleno walked the runway for the jewellery designers as showstopper. Karan Mehra, Preet Anand, Amita Sachar, and Ashweene Aher also walked as individual showstoppers for designers. Celebrities such as Charu Sen, Raghav Sachar, Chef Harsh Kedia, Maira and Rohit Kumar also graced the show. Big dignitaries from jewellery industry and HNI from all over India visited the event to see the collection display and Summer 2022 collection launch by the designers.



DOI Awards 2022 winners were announced which were: Ms Sunita Gupta - Designer of the Year 2022, Amit Kumar Singh & Vineet Kumar Singh - Lifetime Achievement Award for GulabiMeenakar, Disha Patel - Winner of the Year 2022 in Sketch Jewelry Design, Ajith Kumar K - Winner of the Year 2022 in CAD Jewelry Design, and Kashyap Narola - Winner of the Year 2022 in Finished Product Jewelry Design.

The gem and jewellery industry relies heavily on jewellery designers for innovation and growth. It is one of the most sought-after roles in the industry, resulting in continuous demand for young and budding design talent. Which is why, DOI has been working in collaboration with various organizations to create opportunities for its members to help them find their own identities.

DOI was founded in 2018 by Shrusshti Sharma in Mumbai with an aim to promote new talent while creating business opportunities for jewellery designers. Their mission is to work for the future of designers and ensure their sustainable growth while promoting and nurturing its members who represent the ideology of designing. Through DOI, Shrusshti has contributed enormously towards the growth of Indian jewellery designers with innovative initiatives that have become successful. One such initiative, Designers' Forum, allowed members of DOI to showcase their talent in an exclusive luxury show.

Designers of India's Designers' Forum Summer 2022 was just a tiny step towards supporting young and talented designers. The event was flooded with renowned guests and visitors, for which DOI is extremely grateful.

This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

