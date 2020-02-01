Despite weekend, stock markets open for special trading session on Budget day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 1 (ANI): As the government decided to follow its tradition of presenting the Union Budget on February 1 despite being a Saturday this year, the Indian stock market too has decided to remain open.

Both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) which have five days working have also issued circulars stating that they will hold special trading session today.

The equity benchmark indices were largely flat in the morning as investors awaited presentation of the Union Budget 2020 in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

However, this is not the first time when the Indian stock market is holding an extraordinary trading session on the Budget day falling on a weekend. In 2015, also, when Arun Jaitley was the Finance Minister, the market was open for trading on February 28.

(ANI)