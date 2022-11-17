Dettol enters a new category with Dettol Multi-Use Antiseptic Cream

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Dettol, India's most trusted germ protection brand, entered a new category with the launch of its multi-use Dettol Antiseptic Cream prevents infection in a variety of minor wounds, cuts, and scratches. Dettol Antiseptic Cream is the only product in the Dettol portfolio to be exclusively available in drugstores and pharmacies across India. This 'Made in India' product is formulated and crafted specially to cater to the first aid needs of Indian consumers.

Nielsen's consumer research indicates that only 56 per cent of consumers use any form of branded first aid products, while the remaining 44 per cent use basic home remedies or avoid applying anything with a marginal few consulting a doctor*. With the launch of this antiseptic cream, Dettol aims to create a niche for itself in the cuts and wounds segment, building on its existing antiseptic liquid heritage. This OTC product with its soothing formulation is an effective and easy-to-use first-level treatment attending to various kinds of minor cuts/wounds to prevent infections.

Commenting on the product launch, Dilen Gandhi, Regional Marketing Director, South Asia - Health & Nutrition, Reckitt said, "As market leaders, it is our responsibility to address consumer gaps with products that cater to the needs of the Indian consumer. Dettol antiseptic cream is OTC product to be used by consumers to address minor cuts, and injuries to avoid the spread of any infection on open wounds. With this cream we want consumers to manage their first aid needs more effectively and efficiently. This 'Made in India' product is a simple and safe product built on Dettol's iconic antiseptic liquid heritage."

The Dettol Antiseptic Cream TVC 'Har Ghar ka First Aid' raises awareness on catching an infection by not addressing minor cuts or wounds.

Dettol Antiseptic Cream with its soothing formulation can be used directly on minor cuts - including kitchen cuts, shaving cuts, wounds, scratches, shoe bites, and minor burns without stinging while delivering 99.9 per cent germ protection and preventing infection. A 30 mg. pack of Dettol Antiseptic Cream is the first ever over-the-counter product by Dettol priced at INR 60 and is currently available across online and offline pharmacies in India.

