Dev Bhoomi Hyundai bags the "Best Low-Cost Repair" Award for the second year in a row

New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI/SRV): Dev Bhoomi Hyundai, a leading Hyundai car dealership in India, has been recognized with the prestigious 'Best Low-Cost Repair' award for the second year in a row at the National Dealer Conference in Sydney, Australia. The award was presented by the Indian subsidiary of the global automobile giant, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL), in recognition of the dealership's outstanding commitment to providing top-quality, affordable car service to its customers. Dev Bhoomi Hyundai's commitment to customer satisfaction and its focus on providing affordable car services has made it a standout dealership in the country.

Based on the feedback received from customers who have availed of car services at Hyundai dealerships across the country, Dev Bhoomi Hyundai bagged the award for its outstanding performance in offering its customers low-cost, high-quality repairs and maintenance services.

This is the second consecutive year that Dev Bhoomi Hyundai has received this prestigious award from HMIL. The company's dedication to providing affordable and reliable car services has made it a trusted name among car owners in Himachal Pradesh. With this latest recognition from HMIL, the dealership's reputation as a leader in the industry has only been further cemented.



Sharing his thoughts on bagging the award, Rajinder Vashista, Founder Chairman of Dev Bhoomi Group, said, "We are honored to receive this award for the second year in a row. This award is a testament to our team's dedication and hard work in providing the best possible service to our customers. At Dev Bhoomi Hyundai, we strive for excellence in all that we do and will continue to provide our customers with the highest quality car services at the most affordable prices."

Rajinder Vashista had the vision to contribute towards the development of the city, provide employment opportunities to the youth and locals, and give customers the best-in-class services with showrooms outfitted with cutting-edge infrastructure and the most technologically advanced service workshops.

Dev Bhoomi Hyundai has been operating since 2014 when the Dev Bhoomi Group became the authorized dealer of Hyundai Motors India Ltd. Currently, the company has 250-300 employees. With the brand's ideology of delivering the most commendable and satisfying experience to its customers, Dev Bhoomi Hyundai has been expanding its geographical presence in Himachal Pradesh. The company now has showrooms and workshops located in Mandi, Joginder Nagar, Ghumarwin, Bilaspur, Shimla, Karsog, Rampur, and Rohru.

