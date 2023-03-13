Development of berth at Kandla approved for handling multipurpose clean cargo

New Delhi [India], March 13 (ANI): Ministry of ports has unveiled its plan to develop a berth 'Berth no 13' for handling multipurpose clean cargo including container cargo at Deendayal Port in Kandla, Gujarat.

It will be set up on Design, Build, Finance, Operate & Transfer (DBFOT) basis under Public Private Partnership (PPP) Mode.

The project will be developed for an estimated cost of Rs 167.88 crore.



The proposed facility is planned for handling vessels up to 75,000 DWT or equivalent TEUs with optimal capacity of 4.20 million tonne per annum for multipurpose clean cargo and 0.10 million TEU (Twenty-foot equivalent unit) for container cargo.

"This facility will be used for handling Multipurpose Clean Cargo, viz., Food grains, Sugar, Salt, Silica Clay, Ro-Ro Cargo, Timber Logs, Project Cargo including Container Cargo on PPP mode, by allotting the berth to the successful bidder on 'as-is-where-is' basis through DBFOT under PPP mode," the ministry said in a release.

The ministry has identified 74 projects worth Rs 57,000 crore under the Sagarmala programme in Gujarat.

Out of these, 15 projects worth Rs 9,000 crore have been completed; 33 projects worth more than Rs 25,000 crore are under implementation and 26 projects worth Rs 22,700 crore are under development.

Central line ministries, major ports, state maritime board and other state agencies are jointly implementing these projects. (ANI)

