Devendra Jaiswal welcomes Dhiraj Singh; duo to take KidsChaupal to greater heights

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Devendra Jaiswal, Director and CEO of KidsChaupal Infotech Pvt. Ltd. welcomes Dhiraj Singh as the Director and Co-CEO of the company. Dhiraj Singh, an Alumni of MNNIT, Allahabad, is a seasoned technophile with experience of over 22 years in leading engineering teams to success, majorly in his tenure with Cisco Systems Inc. building and securing the 'Internet'. Dhiraj has taken over his role and will be managing the technical and operational aspects involved in the KidsChaupal Infotech.

After years of experience in the tech industry, Dhiraj Singh has chosen to step into the Ed-tech industry with the passion and vigour it rightly demands. His multi-talented daughter prompted him to start his journey. Over a decade of journaling and recording daily endeavours of his daughter's activities has helped him craft a comprehensive guide on - how to bring out the best in young children. Dhiraj Singh brings to the table this knowledge with the zeal to help millions of children in India spread their wings and grow to become highly skilled individuals.

Ashish Shrivastava, CTO of the company is excited to welcome Dhiraj Singh who declined lucrative offers from the US and many MNCs to strengthen this phygital platform that helps discover the early talents.

Skill development has become a buzzword of late, however, it's been at the crux of KidsChaupal since its inception. Together the dynamic duo of Devendra Jaiswal and Dhiraj Singh vows to make skill development more accessible and widespread among young children. KidsChaupal endeavours to help recognise kids' natural talents and abilities and provide them with quality guidance and mentorship, to enhance their future careers.

The Indian Ed-tech industry is estimated to be valued at 10.4 billion USD in the next four years; despite COVID-19, the funding for ed-techs have skyrocketed in the last two years. KidsChaupal is backed by tech giants of the Silicon Valley USA and India.



However, sizable funding does not ensure quality, which is the case with massive ed-tech companies. KidsChaupal has carved a niche for itself as a brand that values superior standards of mentorship as well as customer service above all.

Taking cognisance of the recent changes in education suggested by NEP 2020, this venture also promises to be a boon for mentors and teachers who have the skills and knowledge they wish to impart. KidsChaupal brings experts and students closer to create a synergy where both can strive.

KidsChaupal is an ed-tech start-up, founded in 2019 by Devendra Jaiswal, Rashmi Singh and Ashish Shrivastava. KidsChaupal aims at honing the skills of children to be ready for their future.

Their vision is to enable the exposure of kids to multiple learning choices, exposure to inter-disciplinary ways of thinking, and help them make career choices beyond popular opinion. KidsChaupal uses the best in technology with its live platform and mobile applications to cater to the needs of both teachers and kids at the same time. It is one of the pioneer Indian companies that developed a live learning platform.

KidsChaupal offers over 100-plus courses and classes in areas ranging from Personality Development, Vocational Training, Arts and Crafts, Health & Fitness, Performing Arts, Languages, Emerging Technologies, and Entrepreneurship. With over 35,000 kids enrolled, and 100-plus mentors on board with KidsChaupal, they conduct approximately 3000 hours of skill development classes every month. It also focuses on the professional and leadership development of teachers and offers regular workshops/webinars and training programs based on NEP 2020. KidsChaupal is not only backed by experienced industry experts of the country but also US-based investors and mentors. KidsChaupal has been tying up with several public and private schools for delivering experiential sessions to the students with the help of mentors and teachers.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

