Devil Truss launches India's strongest and biggest truss

New Delhi [India], August 31 (ANI/SRV): Devil Truss, India's leading aluminium truss brand and a market leader in the category launched the country's strongest and biggest aluminium truss - Giant Truss. The brand Devil Truss has been synonymous with trussing in India for the last 8 years and has been able to establish itself as a trustworthy brand when it comes to complex trussing solutions for music concerts and festivals, weddings, sports events, corporate events, and other public gatherings where glamorous and huge stage or designer set requirements are a quintessential part of the event. Devil Truss has always taken up challenges for such events and provided solutions where others do not have one.

Over the last few years, public events in all forms have been taken to new levels thanks to the trussing systems that Devil Truss has provided, and this has brought Indian events at almost the same level that international events are executed. With the launch of Giant Truss, the problems that event managers and wedding planners in India faced due to the height and span (width) restrictions can now freely plan their set designs knowing that there is a solution that will bring their designs to life.

Giant Truss can be installed upto a span (width) of 200 feet without any supporting pillars in the middle and can go upto a height of approx. 50 feet as well without any additional support. If need be, the truss can be taken even higher by just adding a few more components to make it stable at greater heights. True to its name, Giant Truss is an innovation that was much required by the Indian events and wedding industry and since the launch of this truss at the coveted Palm Expo in Mumbai recently, there have been numerous queries about this model which reinstates the need for this truss.



Arvind, Managing Director and CEO of Dlyft India LLP, that manufactures, sells and also gives their aluminium trusses on the rent said "It has been my dream to create trussing systems for event managers and wedding planners which can help them plan, design and execute the set designs that we all have been seeing at international venues. With Giant Truss, Devil Truss has now made this possible and we are confident that the kind of visual experience that set designers and event managers will be able to achieve will leave the world amazed!"

Besides Giant Truss, the brand also has other aluminium trusses of different spans which have been used at some of the most prestigious events. Intricate trussing solutions in India were always came at a high cost because of the European brands that had to be bought to make this possible. Observing this and realising that the high costs restricted event managers and wedding planners from thinking out-of-the-box designs, Arvind started Devil Truss in 2014 to make India's first aluminium truss. The first few months were a struggle in trying to break the hold that international brands had over the Indian events industry. But, once event managers experienced the quality, installation procedure and service of Devil Truss, there has been no turning back for the brand. Devil Truss, over the years, has invested continuously in human resources and machinery to ensure that their products quality only betters at every step and this investment has paid off big dividends. The brand also offers easy payment plans and an excellent warranty period that has instilled the faith of buyers across India today. The brand has sold products across the length and breadth of the country and most of the customers have come back with requirements for bigger trusses.

Devil Truss has also recently launched India's first pitch roof truss which is used at live concerts and with the Indian events industry opening up again after covid and a lot of international artists making their way to perform in India over the next few months, Devil Truss is geared up to provide trussing solutions and their roof truss to prove that India is not behind any country when it comes to best-in-class trussing systems.

