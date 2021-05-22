Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Vishal Singh reunite for Filmeraa's anthology Lunch Stories, streaming on Disney + Hotstar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 22 (ANI/PNN): Known for helming award-winning original content such as Dum Dum Dumroo, Dark Brew, Bedhab, See you on the other side etc., Filmeraa brings real and sensitive stories in an anthology titled Lunch Stories. The anthologies' chapter 1 and chapter 2 are already streaming on Disney + Hotstar and Filmeraa app and is about positive exchange of conversations amongst people, who generally or usually don't have lunch together, leading to change in perspective and realising the sensitivities.

Lunch Stories is an anthology of multiple chapters. The first chapter, The Covid Story was released on April 30th that stars Vishal Singh and now the second chapter, The Date Story was released on May 15th, 2021 which features Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Paribhasha Mishra and rest of the two chapters will be releasing in consecutive weeks. Interestingly, Vishal and Devoleena have earlier worked together in Star Plus's one of the most popular shows Saath Nibhana Saathiya.

Actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who plays the role of 'Laxmi' in 'The Date Story' says, "Since we were born as a girl, we have been taught to keep everyone else in priority before us. Through this series, we are focusing on women, their passion, dreams and choices."

The Covid Story actor Vishal Singh shares, "I am fortunate to work on a story which is a tribute to health workers in these tough times."

Actor, Writer and Co-founder of "Filmeraa", Paribhasha Mishra, who plays the role of 'Diya' in 'The Date Story', says "We felt the need to highlight the common sensitivites which are missing in today's society. Lunch stories also showcases how people's judgemental behaviour results in supression of so many ambitions and passions ~ different stories but common enemy."



Director, Writer and Founder of the platform "Filmeraa", Akash Goila says, "Lunch Stories is an anthology with multiple chapters (episodes), where we are highlighting about people who end up discussing things which they never discuss with anyone else while having food together and how these little conversations with each other change their perspective towards their problems."

Lunch Stories have been receiving rave reviews from all over and is successfully streaming on Disney + Hotstar and Filmeraa app.

Download the Filmeraa app here:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.app.filmeraa

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

