DFAN aims to end the fiscal with a 200 percent increase in invested start-ups

New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): Digital Futurists Angels Network (DFAN), a global community-backed Angel Network announces aggressive growth plans and the onboarding of new leadership to drive its non-linear growth charter.

DFAN has plans to end this fiscal with a 3x growth over last year, in terms of the number of invested start-ups. Supporting this goal, are the company's current achievements of a Y-o-Y growth of 185% in start-ups evaluations, coupled with a rise of 60% in angel members; and supported by enviable strategic partnerships in Co-investment, Outreach & Knowledge.

Digital Futurists Angels Pvt. Ltd. was formed with a vision to help, fund, nurture & grow start-ups that are tech-led and tech-enabled. Industry-agnostic DFAN prefers investing in start-ups with a strong B2B/B2B2C and even a B2G GTM approach.

DFAN plans to grow its focus on positively impacting 'Bharat' as well as build an approach and framework for impact investments, which are investments aimed to generate measurable positive social impact along with a financial return. These can span Agri-tech, Clean-Tech, Ed-Tech, Health-Tech and other Impact-Tech and sustainability-oriented solutions.

DFAN is proud to announce a new addition to their leadership team to further drive the company's growth charter and purpose-driven approach.

Hemlata Varlani, will join the team as Chief Marketing Officer, leading Marketing, Communications and Branding for DFAN and she will also be a strategic marketing advisor for the portfolio companies. With 24 years of a blended experience in enterprise/corporates, start-ups and social enterprises; as well as Hemlata's active passion for the social sector, we look forward to her stewardship in strengthening the organization's brand and ecosystem as well as exploring and co-creating the impact investment pillar.

Currently the members of the Executive Leadership and key Board Members include:

Rajeev Seoni, Co-founder & Director



After serving for two decades in the Indian Navy, Commander Rajeev (Retd) has over 24 years of industry experience, having held a number of leadership positions in Technology Management. He has a B.Tech from IIT-BHU, M.Tech from IIT Kanpur; and an MBA. He helps drive decisions on business strategy, internal processes and ensures compliance with relevant regulations.

Vivek Gupta, Co-founder & Director

An INSEAD alum with focus on Leadership & General Mgmt., a B-Tech from GBPUA&T and an MBA in Finance; he has 30 years of experience in IT, having worked in MNCs across US & Europe. Vivek is a digital transformation consultant, an angel investor & a start-up mentor with Indian School of Business (ISB) & Atal Incubation Centre (AIC). He has set up and owns the due diligence process at DFAN and actively expands our strategic partnerships and builds our ecosystem footprint.

Mohit Arora, Co-founder, Director & CFO

He is a serial entrepreneur with 15 years of experience and is focused on real-tech & tech business and believes in hyper growth & sustainable business models.

Vikram Gupta, Co-founder and CEO DFAN. An alumnus of NITK and IIFT, with 31 years' experience in enterprise sales. He is a serial entrepreneur with a passion for angel investing. He focuses on implementing strategies & building synergies through business development.

The DF community is a global curated community of 1500+ Futuristic Tech, Business & Consulting leaders Spread across about 20 city chapters (Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Singapore, Melbourne, Sydney, NY, London, Dubai, etc.) In 4 continents with 40+ active Technology channels (IoT, AI, Blockchain, RPA, CyberSecurity, Healthtech, Quantum Computing, 3D printing, etc.) Pushing the envelope on bleeding-edge technologies like AI/ML/Deep learning, Blockchain, IoT, Industry 4.0, Robotics, Computer Vision etc. spanning industries such as IT, BFSI, FMCG, EdTech, Retail & E-comm, HealthTech, AgriTech, CleanTech, to name a few.

The angel investment organization, DFAN, was birthed by this community and the community members contribute in choosing start-ups with careful due diligence, investing in selected start-ups as well as actively contributing to the success of the start-up that we so choose.

