DFPCL launches Iso Propyl Alcohol (IPA) Based Cororid Range of Hand and Surface Disinfection Solutions for Hospitals, Clinics and Other Healthcare Institutes

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd. (DFPCL), one of India's leading manufacturers of industrial chemicals and fertilisers, announced the launch of Cororid® disinfection solutions designed to cater to the specific needs of hospitals, clinics, laboratories, and other medical and healthcare set-ups.

Cororid® is a certified, high-quality Iso Propyl Alcohol-based formulation that is the world's most preferred active ingredient in hand sanitizers and other disinfection products. With global organisations such as WHO and CDC stressing the role of IPA in fighting off various microorganisms, DFPCL's Cororid® Disinfection Solutions range has been designed to meet stringent industry standards and is amongst the very few fortified with Indian Pharmacopoeia (IP) grade IPA. Through the launch of this product range, DFPCL aims to further strengthen its market presence in specialty chemicals to meet the demands of the pharma and medical community.

Speaking about the product range and the vision for the brand, Sailesh C. Mehta, Chairman & Managing Director said, "The launch of 'Cororid® Disinfection Solutions' and our entry into the branded hand sanitizers and disinfectants segment, is aligned with DFPCL vision of providing value-added, high-quality products to our customers. We are confident that Cororid® and our range of products in this segment will emerge as the trusted option to scores of hospitals and institutional customers in India to protect themselves now and in the future. This for us, is a strategic launch and our intent is to provide significant value to Indian customers. Our IPA based brand adheres to global quality standards, and at the same time is reasonably priced, given our backward integration synergies as a Company."



Cororid® range of disinfectants contain Indian Pharmacopoeia (IP) grade IPA (> 99.8% purity) and is manufactured in FDA compliant, ISO 9001:2015 and GMP certified facilities. IPA is environment-friendly and has good efficacy against various microorganisms such as bacteria, fungi, and viruses. IPA evaporates at a constant rate; thus it can be used at higher concentrations, and is often used as an antiseptic product.

Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd (DFPCL) is among India's leading producers of fertilisers and industrial chemicals. Set up in 1979 as an Ammonia manufacturer, DFPCL today is a publicly listed, multiproduct Indian conglomerate with an annual turnover of nearly 800 million USD, as on March 31, 2021, with a product portfolio spanning industrial chemicals, bulk and specialty fertilisers, farming diagnostics and solutions, technical ammonium nitrate and value-added real estate. The Company has manufacturing facilities in Taloja - Maharashtra, Srikakulam - Andhra Pradesh, Panipat - Haryana and Dahej - Gujarat.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

