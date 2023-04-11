DFS secretary interacts with states to boost PMJJBY, PMSBY enrolments

New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI): Vivek Joshi, secretary at the Department of Financial Services under the Ministry of Finance, chaired a video conference meeting with chief secretaries and senior officials of all States and UTs to sensitise them about features of Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) and about the ongoing three months long campaign to boost coverage of such micro-insurance schemes.

The three-month-long campaign, which started in April, will cover all the districts.

During the meeting, the DFS secretary urged the state officials to increase enrolments under those schemes.



Currently, active enrolments under PMJJBY and PMSBY are 8.3 crore and 23.9 crore, respectively, and claims of about Rs 15,500 crore have been paid under these schemes, a Ministry of Finance release said Tuesday.

As a step towards getting scale, the secretary will also be taking a meeting with the heads of all Public Sector Banks on Thursday to ensure that the campaign reaches a maximum number of eligible beneficiaries.

The PMJJBY and PMSBY schemes were launched with the aim of providing life and accidental insurance cover to citizens as part of social security coverage.

PMJJBY provides insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh in the event of death due to any reason whereas PMSBY provides accidental insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh for death or full permanent disability and Rs 1 lakh in case of partial permanent disability. (ANI)

