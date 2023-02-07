DGGI, NFSU sign MoU for setting up digital forensic laboratories

New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) and the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for setting up digital forensic laboratories, along with the exchange of information and knowledge, technological advancement and skill development in the field of digital forensics.

The MoU was signed by Pr Director General DGGI Surjit Bhujabal and JM Vyas, Vice Chancellor, NFSU, Gandhinagar.

DGGI is the apex intelligence organisation under the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) for the collection and dissemination of information and for taking necessary measures to check the evasion of GST.



Whereas, NFSU is an institution of national importance established to promote studies and research in forensic sciences and related fields. NFSU is the first and only institute in the field of forensic sciences. It has state-of-the-art technology in digital forensics and capabilities to study and analyse digital evidence.

"This MoU will be a force multiplier for the DGGI in the field of investigation and digital forensics and will assist the agency for launching effective prosecutions and securing convictions of the guilty," an official release said.

The release added quick and effective convictions of the serious tax offenders not only secure the government revenues and plug leakages but also ensure trade facilitation by ensuring a fair tax regime for the honest taxpayer. (ANI)

