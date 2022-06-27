Dharm Guru offers puja in Indore city for success of Pancham Dham

New Delhi [India] June 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Pancham Dham Trust; Special Yagna was held at Indore city, Madhya Pradesh for the success of the Pancham Dham Nyas. The prayers called on Lord Shiva to spread peace around the world and help the successful completion of the Dham. The Dham is already receiving tremendous love and affection from the worldwide community. The Dharm Guru (Guruji Kumaran Swami) also thanked all those who have worked endlessly to make the recently conclude event a success, including all the prominent people associated with the conquest. The Dharm Guru also said he will be performing the puja in all the Indian states.

The Puja was also offered for the torchbearers of Sanatana Dharma, Dr Sailesh Lachu Hiranandani and Indresh Kumar, Veteran RSS leader. The Pancham Dham movement is getting worldwide recognition and is well received by Religious Leaders, Saints, Rishis, Gurus, etc. People are coming forward and joining the conquest. People and the community leaders in attendance expressed their joy in performing the prayers for the construction of the Pancham Dhyan Nyas.



Earlier in the month, the 5-day long journey began on May 31, 2022, and concluded on June 4, 2022. The fifth anniversary of the stone laying ceremony was held in presence of Saints, Rishis, Gurus, Politicians, Bureaucrats, Diplomats and people from all religions and faith from all over the world. Today, Pancham Dham has become the biggest cultural event in South East Asia. With the congregation of the Asian Diaspora at the event in Siem Reap, it is touted to become the future destination of every "Sanatana Dharma" follower in the world.





The torchbearer of Sanatana Dharma, Dr Sailesh Lachu Hiranandani, since 1993, has been on a soul-searching journey of a lifetime. The unrelenting efforts by Dr Sailesh Lachu Hiranandani of 20 years of research led to the inception of the Pancham Dham movement.



Veteran RSS leader and the torchbearer of Sanatana Dharma, Indresh Kumar has been vocal about his support for the 5th Dham initiative as well. He has been providing his never-ending support to the initiative taken by Pancham Dham and has decided to actively participate in the development of the 5th Dham.



The event was organized under the guidance and leadership of Sailesh Vats. The construction and overall development of Pancham Dham Nyas Dhyan Kendra will also be undertaken under his supervision.

