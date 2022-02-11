Dhiyo launches India's 1st workplace and salary transparency platform for blue-collar workers

New Delhi [India], February 11 (ANI/SRV): Dhiyo is a voice-based vernacular hiring platform that has facilitated over a million interviews for job seekers from the blue-collar industry.

Even though Dhiyo streamlined the workflow for profile creation, job application, and resume generation using one's voice in 8 Indian languages, they faced an uphill task at securing the user's trust about the workplace. This mistrust and lack of information about their future workplace have grown exponentially, owing to the deep exploitation from job providers in the blue-collared industry.

Sheesha is India's first workplace audio-review platform that provides accountability and trust to millions of employees who never had a chance to voice their opinions. With audio reviews, Sheesha empowers the least technically and linguistically literate folks in getting the inside scoop of companies they aspire to work for. Sheesha aspires to be the Glassdoor for India's rising workforce.

Technological advances like Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence are disrupting the blue-collar sector for the good. With the number of Indian blue-collar workers projected to reach around 300M, the need for tech deployment is pivotal to the sector's growth.

Organizations are developing revolutionary products to bridge the gap between the current blue-collar standing and modern developments. It will help the blue-collar workforce embrace the tech-led disruption trend, making them competent to meet the market needs.

Globalization and its blue-collar discontents

The liberalization of India's economy in the 1990s has led to the country's GDP growth from $266B to $2.6T in 2020. It sets the backdrop for the country's economic and strategic position in the world today. While liberalization has benefited most white-collar workers, the level of impact is lower for their blue-collar counterparts due to the following reasons.

An archaic interface in a new world

Traditional non-digital networks: As several start-ups in the blue-collar job space have learnt, the journey of a blue-collar worker to acquiring a job is still based on traditional networks defined by village elders, middlemen replete with their invisible taxes. Mobile phones make communication and calling easier, but job search apps still fall behind, with designs for white-collar work being back-ported for the blue-collar segment.

Language: Language and culture create deep, well-carved paths for blue-collar workers, where time is money; literally, on account of hourly wages. Every hour spent searching for or negotiating a job in a different language is time lost working. With language severely defining opportunity, the lack of local solutions for job discovery makes exploration a non-starter

Dignity



Indian blue-collar work is not accorded the same dignity as in the developed world. This is inviolably true. This lack of visibility into the workers' future experiences with employers or on gig work leads to anxiety and a path to powerlessness to negotiate for themselves with certainty.

The Dhiyo.ai vision

Dhiyo is a full-stack HR deep-tech company that aims to accelerate employment by removing language & tech barriers and at the same time bridge information asymmetry.

A natural interface, a digital network

Simply put, Dhiyo aggregates jobs (like many job portals do), but it goes a step further in providing natural language and voice as the default interface. The product is designed to appeal to the vernacular first, non-English user, and accounts for varying literacy levels, even in the local language. This step of 'de-english'fying the distance between people's aspirations and their current language ability allows jobs to meet workers where they are, rather than expect workers to change themselves even to get started.

This product positioning is also aimed at language-agnostic employers, who want to find their employee of choice by stating their job requirement in just one language (even if that is English). This duplex translation has to be the default mode of engagement, but it currently isn't the case. In time, all products in this segment will likely look like this, although Dhiyo is the current pathbreaker.

Transparency ensures dignity

As a part of a diverse workspace, many individuals experience trepidation about company culture and will go to lengths to avoid bad managers and cultures, even before joining companies or thereafter. However, this basic need has no expression in the blue-collar world.

Sheesha, another Dhiyo product, is now giving voice to this area, quite literally. Relying on the AI platform's directory as a base, Sheesha will allow any worker to record a voice review on their employer, which (you guessed it) will also be available in any language to another prospective worker.

Privacy and trust are key considerations, and Sheesha employs a variety of checks and balances to ensure a high-integrity marketplace. This is a first for India and a very important one at that.

Dhiyo's other products are in areas such as skilling, lead generation, and physical job 'mela' facilitation.

