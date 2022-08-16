Dhruv Consultancy Q1 FY23 total income up by 30.68 per cent

New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI/PNN): Dhruv Consultancy Services Limited (BSE - 541302 NSE - DHRUV), one of the leading infrastructure consultancy companies in India has announced its unaudited Financial Results for Q1FY23.

- Total Income for Q1 FY23 stood at Rs 17.76 crore

- EBITDA for Q1 FY23 stood at Rs 1.46 crore

- PAT for Q1 FY23 stood at Rs 0.46 crore

- EPS for Q1 FY23 stood at Rs 0.23



- Order book stands at Rs 423 crore and the Unexecuted Order book at Rs 215 crore

Speaking on the occasion Tanvi Auti, Managing Director of Dhruv Consultancy Services Limited said - "Our 31 per cent topline growth clearly indicates we are on the growth track. There are headwinds on the operational front but not of permanent nature.

During the quarter we have received LOA for 3 work orders amounting to Rs 35.34 crore. In these 2 work orders are of Rs 11.20 crore and Rs 18.29 crore which is the highest in the company's history. This shows our improving technical ability to bag higher ticket size orders. Our current order book stands at Rs 423 crore, which provides long-term earning visibility for the business.

The government is keen on improving the infrastructure of the Country and this is the key impetus for our business growth. Our experience and expertise in the business along with our long-term relationship with clients will enable us to strongly march in FY23 and thereafter."

Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd established in 2003 and based out of Navi Mumbai, provides infrastructure consultancy for design, engineering, procurement, construction and project management services. The service offerings include preparation of DPR (Detailed Project Report), feasibility study for infrastructure projects, operations and maintenance works, Project planning, designing, technical and structural audits etc.

Over the years the company has worked on more than 250 projects with esteemed clients like the Ministry of Road Transport, NHAI, CIDCO, JNPT, MMRDA and MSRDC to name a few key clients. Being a consultancy firm intellectual capital is the most valuable asset for the company. With an employee base of more than 250, out of which more than 75 per cent are qualified engineers. Technical know-how and experience of the management has helped the company to establish a niche for itself and record CAGR of more than 72 per cent in profitability growth since inception. The company has successfully completed its IPO on BSE SME platform raising Rs 23crore from the market in May 2018. In November 2021, the company migrated to Main Board of BSE from BSE SME& also listed on NSE. For FY22 the company reported EBITDA of Rs 9.81 Cr and Net profit of Rs 6.25 Cr on sales of Rs 75.57 Cr and has strong unexecuted order book of Rs 215 Cr (under IGAAP).

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

