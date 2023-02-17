Dhruv M. Sawhney, CMD, Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd, receives Lifetime Achievement Award for his contribution to the Sugar Industry

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Dhruv M. Sawhney, Chairman & Managing Director (CMD), Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd. (TEIL), was today conferred with a Lifetime Achievement Award for his immense contribution towards the sugar industry of India and the state of Uttar Pradesh. The award was given by Honorable Chief Minister of U.P, Yogi Adityanath, during an event organized by UP Sugar Mills Association (UPSMA) to celebrate 120 years of establishment of the first sugar mill in the state. On behalf of Sawhney, the award was received by R. K. Goel, Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, Sugar Business, TEIL.



Sawhney has given around 4 decades towards the empowerment of the Sugar industry. In his illustrious corporate journey, he has worked as the Executive Chairman International Society of Sugar Cane Technologists (ISSCT), President of Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) for two terms, and President of the Sugar Technologists' Association of India (STAI). In 1998 he received the Mike Bennet Award from the British Society of Sugar Cane Technologists, U.K. for the best technical paper.



On being conferred with the Lifetime Achievement Award, Dhruv M. Sawhney, CMD, Triveni Engineering & Industries said, "I am truly humbled to receive such a significant award on 120th anniversary of the first sugar mill in Uttar Pradesh. The journey of the Sugar industry has been exciting, and we are proud to be one of the key enablers of the socio-economic development in the country. Over the years, the industry has evolved from just sugar production to now being a major contributor towards the nation's sustainability goals through bio-fuels such as fuel ethanol. The Sugar industry is committed to support the farmers community, Government's initiatives and build a strong inclusive growth ecosystem. And we believe the industry will be at the forefront for many more initiatives in the years to come as the Government aims for more 'waste to wealth schemes to promote a circular economy."





Sawhney is at the helm of Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd. which is one of the largest integrated sugar producers in the country; a dominant player in engineered-to-order high speed gears & gearboxes and a leading player in water and wastewater management business.



The Company has long-term relationships with over 300,000 farmers at its seven state-of-the-art FSSC 22000 certified modern and efficient sugar units located at the sugarcane rich belt of Khatauli, Deoband, Sabitgarh, (all in western Uttar Pradesh), Chandanpur, Rani Nangal and Milak Narayanpur (all in central Uttar Pradesh) and Ramkola (eastern Uttar Pradesh).



Sawhney has graduated with a Master's degree in Mechanical Sciences from Emmanuel College, University of Cambridge, U.K., and an M.B.A with distinction from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, U.S.A, and has also received the "Chevalier de la Legion d'Honneur" from Late President Chirac of the French Republic and was made an 'Honorary Lieutenant of the Royal Victorian Order' (LVO) by Late HM Queen Elizabeth II.

