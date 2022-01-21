DHT - The Most Reliable Hair Transplant Technique for a Natural-looking Hairline and Everlasting Result

New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Direct hair Transplant (DHT) is the world's most advanced procedure for hair transplants.

It is a modified version of FUE that allows for more control of depth, angle and direction of the implanted hair, resulting in a completely natural hairline.

Since its invention in 2013 by Dr. Pradeep Sethi and Dr. Arika Bansal - Founders of Eugenix Hair Sciences - millions of patients globally have benefitted from it. It has now become the procedure of choice for flawless hair transplants for surgeons and patients alike.

The doctors are chief Hair Restoration Surgeons at Eugenix Hair Sciences, which is among the world's best 5 hair restoration centres. It is India's only hair restoration centre with authorisations from the American Hair Loss Association, AHLA and the International Alliance of Hair Restoration Surgeons, IAHRS, USA.

What makes DHT highly effective than the other forms of procedures is that in a DHT procedure, hair follicles are extracted individually and are then implanted into the balding patches simultaneously. This procedure decreases out of the body time for grafts for better survivability. The biggest advantage of DHT is the high success rate and a significant reduction in the time taken for the surgical procedure, and since the procedure allows for more control in planting extracted follicles with regard to the angle, depth and direction, it results in a strikingly natural-looking hairline.



The advent of DHT has transformed the hair restoration industry and taken customer satisfaction to new heights. Its birth on Indian soil has made India the new global hub for hair transplants. The brand's value of relentlessly pursuing innovation that delivers better results and mastery of medical procedures has been drawing patients from across the globe.

Speaking about DHT, Dr. Pradeep Sethi, Co-founder, Eugenix Hair Sciences and Co-inventor of DHT, said, "DHT technique put a spotlight on India, and the global medical community took notice. It challenged and convinced people that the best hair restoration the world has to offer is here in our very own country." "But the buck does not stop there," he continued. "Our minds are always occupied with thinking ahead and finding the next innovation that can disrupt the industry and increase efficacies," he explained.

Dr. Arika Bansal, Co-founder, Eugenix Hair Sciences and Co-inventor of DHT, added, "Until its invention (DHT), patients who wanted the best transplant and were unwilling to compromise on quality, went to Turkey, Greece, and the USA. Today, patients all over the world come to us! Even from countries which were once renowned for hair transplantation!" She exclaimed, "60 per cent of our patients are now from overseas, and that number is steadily increasing. India now has access to the best hair treatment the world offers, right in its backyard. At Eugenix, we are committed to setting new precedents for the global Hair Restoration industry."

To make it more convenient for international travellers, Eugenix has recently opened its first international centre in Dubai. The brand's strong base of foreign nationals from countries like Greece, Turkey, Singapore, the UK and the USA has helped it grow its brand equity around the world, and the opening of the Dubai clinic will make its presence stronger. As part of the expansion plans, Eugenix will open its clinics in multiple locations in USA, UK, and Australia, along with its consultation offices in Russia and China in the next 2-3 years.

Eugenix Hair Sciences is rated among the best three hair restoration centres globally. Founded by the internationally recognized duo of Dr. Pradeep Sethi and Dr. Arika Bansal, who pioneered the DHT Technology and revolutionized hair restoration results forever.

Through its 35,000 sq. ft., state-of-the-art infrastructure in the heart of Gurugram, it offers hair restoration surgeries that are at the bleeding edge of scientific knowledge and breakthroughs. It is among the few clinics in the world with highly sought-after authorizations from the prestigious American Hair Loss Association and the International Alliance of Hair Restoration Surgeons (IAHRS), along with equally eminent endorsements from international patient forums like Hair Transplant Network, Hair Transplant Mentor and Bald Truth.

