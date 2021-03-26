DiA Precious: Handcrafted timeless jewellery meets modern glamour

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 25 (ANI/Mediawire): DiA Precious Jewellery Private Ltd (DiA) commenced its journey into the world of fine jewellery and luxury watches two decades ago. Opening its first store in October of the year 2000 at the iconic landmark - the Taj Mahal Palace and Tower hotel in Mumbai, DiA revolutionized the definition of luxury in India.

DiA is driven by the purpose of creating the perfect jewels for a woman's ultimate expression. DiA's bespoke designs and rare fine jewellery are renowned for their innovative, playful and versatile qualities.

The jewellery collection includes Bespoke Necklaces, Earrings, Rings and Bracelets crafted with the finest gemstones such as Diamonds, Emeralds and Rubies.

DiA is renowned for its timeless design and fine craftsmanship. Each creation exhibits a confluence of traditional Indian design accentuated with contemporary details. Each piece is carefully crafted under the guidance of celebrated designer Devaunshi Anoop Mehta. Her discerning eye brings finesse and sophistication to each of DiA's masterpieces. Her philosophy has been to create the finest Indian jewellery.

True to the DiA aesthetic, the magnificent Anthea Necklace and Earrings are a testament to the fusion of the classic and the contemporary. This ethereal pearl and diamond piece set in white gold is fit for royalty. Each gemstone in this piece has been carefully hand-selected and set in synergy to create a visual masterpiece.



Each DiA jewel has its own story- handcrafted by skilled artisans who bring each stone to life, exhibiting their exceptional beauty and radiance through modern designs. The use of interesting cuts of Diamonds, such as rose cuts of the finest quality, exhort the mastery and innovation of DiA's craftsmen.

The DiA handbag, comprising solely of round brilliant cut diamonds (64.75 cts of F VVS) set in white gold, is a true example of the skill, creativity and attention to detail of the DiA artisans. This piece is a bold and unique expression of design. The intricacy and complexity of the DiA handbag exude its overwhelming beauty.

DiA is a brand that is renowned globally, our patrons include international celebrities and royalty across India, The UAE and Europe. With great pride, DiA has recently expanded its operations to Kolkata, currently showcasing its exquisite fine jewellery at The Taj Bengal.

DiA is a group company of Mohit Diamonds founded in 1916. Mohit Diamonds were originally known as Mohanlal Raichand& Sons and are the leading manufacturer & distributor of rough and polished diamonds, with operations in Mumbai, Surat, Botswana and Dubai.

DiA's stunning baguette and emerald drop earrings draws inspiration from modern architecture. This intricate piece flawlessly combines modern design with effortless style. These exquisite earrings are set in 18 K white gold and are made up of total 30, 2.66 cts diamonds. These ethereal emerald drops weigh 7.80 cts.

