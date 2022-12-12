Diabetic foot ulcer treatment to avoid amputation at Park Endocrinology

New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI/SRV): According to reports, there are between 9.1 and 26.1 million diabetic foot ulcers recorded each year worldwide.

A diabetic mellitus patient has a 15 per cent to 25 per cent lifetime risk of having a foot ulcer. A diabetic foot ulcer is an open sore or wound that occurs in approximately 15 percent of patients with diabetes and is commonly located on the bottom of the foot.

Of those who develop a foot ulcer, six percent will be hospitalized due to infection or other ulcer-related complications.

Although more prevalent in some groups of people, diabetes occurs across all populations. It's the precursor for several serious health issues, including blindness, kidney failure, heart attacks, strokes, and diabetic foot ulcers. At the end of untreated underlying diabetes, amputation is the worst possible solution. Once an individual has had a lower extremity wound, they carry a 68 per cent risk of re-ulceration over five years unless they make significant lifestyle adjustments, including diet and exercise.

Park Endocrinology, founded by their expert clinical team, integrating podiatrists, wound care specialists, and endocrinologists, aims to save limbs by using the latest technology and advanced protocols and tackling disease from all sides and corresponding medical specialties.

"There are 2-3 people in major super-specialty hospitals across the country getting their legs amputated due to diabetic foot ulcers. We have a huge count of patients coming across from various states with advice either for amputation or non-healing foot ulcer cases. "Our success rate has been more than 95 per cent; there has not been a single case that has not shown significant improvement." said the head of an expert team from Park Endocrinology.

In March 2022, Subramanyam, a 73-year-old retired businessman and father of three suffering from a diabetic foot ulcer, was deeply distressed and in a wheelchair. After several months of trying to heal a diabetic foot ulcer that had become gangrenous, Subramanyam underwent a toe amputation. But that operation did not stop the infection, and he was told that he would need to have his leg amputated below the knee or risk death. Feeling hopeless, Subramanyam scheduled the surgery. However, just one month before the scheduled procedure, Subramanyam and his family decided to seek a second opinion at Park Endocrinology. Subramanyam, his wife Sunanda, and their daughter Lakshmi travelled to Hyderabad to get a second opinion from an expert clinical team at Park Endocrinology, all the way from their home in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. After looking at Subramanyam's angiogram, the doctor told me there is hope to eliminate the amputation procedure with an advanced treatment that is available at Park Endocrinology.



With the consultations of various super specialists like podiatrists and endocrinologists, the expert team at Park Endocrinology treats deadly non-healing wounds and ulcers, ultimately saving patients from limb amputation.

For effective treatment, doctors equipped Subramanyam with an advanced insulin pump and sensor system for precise medication dosing and better glycemic control. Subramanyam was able to avoid multiple insulin injections and the worry of previous hypoglycemic episodes by doing so.

"When we heard about the program, we were excited that there was a possibility of saving my dad's leg," said Lakshmi. "Doctors said it was really bad, but they reassured my dad that they were going to try their best to save his leg so he could walk again." After the treatment, Subramanyam stayed in Hyderabad for a few weeks, and then he was sent home to continue with his advanced diabetes management protocols.

"Many patients who were once told they needed a full amputation have been able to leave our treatment with a foot that works for their purpose, meaning they are able to get around and interact with their world," doctors at Park Endocrinology said.

By June 2022, Subramanyam was able to walk around with a cane. "It was truly a miracle, and I hope that anyone who is in the same situation I was in will know about Park Endocrinology and the work they are doing because it is effective," Subramanyam said.

