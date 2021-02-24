Diamond in the rough- Twinkle Pawar

New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI/ThePRTree): Women, today, are seen excelling in almost every area. Time has changed and so have the gender-roles. From stepping out of their comfort zones to handling any and every sort of job, today's women are high-flier achievers.

One of such superwomen is none other than the Celebrity Fashion Designer, actress, fitness enthusiast, influencer and model, Twinkle Pawar.

Born in Mumbai- The City of dreams, Twinkle was brought up in a Maharashtrian household with a strong army background. Her grandfather was an Indian Army Colonel, Late. Sukhdev Balwant Pawar.

Being from a defence background, it was not easy to make a mark in the Film Industry and she had to struggle a lot. Her initial life was tough as she lost her father when she was a kid. Since childhood, she has had a keen interest in acting, modelling and dancing. She used to participate in many dance competitions and won many prizes.

One such remarkable performance was during her school days when she played the role of "Rani of Jhansi" for which she was applauded by none other than actress Nishigandha Wad and this made Twinkle Pawar an overnight star in her school.



After completing her studies in Microbiology, Twinkle Pawar thought to give a chance in acting but she went into fashion designing after getting a chance to work with Celebrity Fashion Designer for a film based on kids. From there, her journey started and she assisted a celebrity fashion designer for a few projects and then launched her own clothing brand "Twinkle Pawar Exclusive".

During the show, The stars walk - "Be with Beti" -by Anu Ranjan - ITA PRESIDENT, where Twinkle Pawar was assisting celebrity fashion designer, she was appreciated by Vikas Gupta, a known face in the fashion world, for her looks and fashion sense.

Soon after getting lots of compliments, she did her photoshoot with known photographer Arbaaz Khan making a new sensation in the fashion world.

Twinkle Pawar has paid tribute to martyred and Corona Warriors, through a patriotic album that was released on this independence day. This song is an inspiration for Covid-19 warriors and for the people who laid their lives in serving the nation. She has got many compliments on her eyes and she dreams to work for top brands like Lakme and many others.

Apart from that, she is a fitness freak and does her workout regularly and is staying healthy and fit during this pandemic. Currently, along with acting and modelling, she is designing outfits for celebrities and has many projects lined up.

Twinkle Pawar has many upcoming projects including Web Series, Album Songs and Movies with Zone Marathi, founded by Harish Hire. Twinkle Pawar also has many upcoming Runway Fashion shows in Mumbai as well as in the United Arab Emirates.

