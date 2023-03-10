Digant Sharma gets Ophi Technologies' most advanced landfill cleaning technology from Finland to India

New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI/SRV): Francture Brands Pvt. Ltd. has recently signed an exclusive tie-up with Ophi Technologies AG in cooperation with Ophi Technologies Oy. Ophi Technologies AG (Switzerland) and Ophi Technologies Oy (Finland) have developed unique technologies for cleaning landfills and generating valuable energy forms. Their technologies can produce pure Biomethane and Carbon black, Fuel oil, and Metals from landfill waste. The company has other brilliant technologies in the energy field:

1. Aeris biogas technology - Aeris biogas plant generates pure biomethane from organic waste.

2. Multiprocessing plant - Multiprocessing plant for Municipal landfill cleaning.

3. Renewable Fuel plant- Converts plastic and tyre waste into Carbon black, Fuel oil, Gas, and Metals.

4. Plastic to Fuel Ferry- Cleaning Ganges(Ganga River) and other rivers and lakes from plastic waste.

In India, there are limited landfill cleaning facilities to handle solid waste, so municipal corporations and councils have resorted to creating man-made garbage hills. These dumpsites were originally developed on the outskirts of cities, but as cities have expanded over the decades, the dumpsites are now located in the heart of the cities. Delhi is a prime example, with visitors being greeted by the sight of a dumpsite when entering the city from adjacent states.

These chaotic landfills pose a significant risk, as they can catch fire at any time due to reaching the saturation point and the piling up of waste. The health problems associated with landfill emissions include breathing problems, bacterial infections, asthma, elevated cardiovascular risk, and other infections. Open dumps are common in India, leading to the breeding of pests such as mosquitoes, flies, rats, and cockroaches, which can cause diseases like plague, histoplasmosis, murine typhus, malaria, dengue, and West Nile fever, among others.

Aside from potential health hazards, landfills can cause concerns regarding the flow of toxins in the food chain of birds and animals, fires and explosions, vegetation damage, unpleasant odours, landfill settlement, groundwater pollution, air pollution, and global warming.



According to the Report of Task Force in India on Waste to Energy, 62 million tonnes of MSW waste is generated annually by 377 million people in India's urban areas, of which 80 per cent is disposed of indiscriminately at dump yards in an unhygienic and unscientific manner by municipal authorities, leading to problems of health and environmental degradation. If this trend continues, it would require 340,000 cubic metres of landfill space every day. By 2031, the waste generation is projected to reach 165 million tonnes, and the land consumed by landfills could be as high as 45,400 hectares of precious land.

To address this issue, Francture Brands Pvt. Ltd. has partnered with Ophi Technologies AG in cooperation with Ophi Technologies Oy. Under the guidance of the group, Francture Brands Private Limited owned by Digant Sharma as the Chairman and Managing Director will expand the business of Ophi Technologies AG across India. This partnership is a step towards minimizing the waste going to landfills by processing MSW using appropriate technologies, as recommended by the Task Force Report on Waste to Energy.

For Business across India, you can contact us: -

Francture Brands Private Limited

Name - Digant Sharma

Mobile - +91-9920808363 , +91-9769999960

Email - ceo@francture.com , im@digantsharma.com

Web - www.francture.com

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

