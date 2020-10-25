Digicomm, the leading digital marketing firm records a whopping growth of over 300 percent in Q2

New Delhi [India], October 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): NCR based digital marketing agency, Digicomm Marketing Services LLP, has recorded a whopping growth of over 300 per cent in its gross revenue for Q2 of FY 20-21. The stupendous jump has come up majorly because of sudden inclination towards digital tools by big real estate clients as due to the pandemic situation in the country, most of the traditional advertising tools like newspaper advertisements and outdoor hoardings were not much of use.

The realty majors shifted their considerable advertising budget to digital marketing as the audience is now spending more time on smartphones and are more comfortable doing business over online platforms. The digital agency not just bagged new clients but also ran successful marketing campaigns which considerably increased its revenue during the 2nd quarter.

Digicomm Marketing Services LLP started its operations in 2018 and since its inception has been successfully creating a niche for itself as a 360-degree solutions provider in digital marketing. The agency specialises in content marketing, creative designing, handling social media platforms, Online Reputation Management (ORM), Search Engine Optimization (SEO) and generating leads from online platforms. The agency since 2018 has serviced leading players in the Indian real estate sector and is also a preferred service provider for Indian startups because of its out-of-the-box strategies and flawless execution. Headquartered in Noida (UP), the agency is catering to clients from Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Chandigarh, Chennai & Mumbai and is now amongst the top digital marketing agencies in India.



"Knowledge is the key for any service provider. If you know your client well, his/her product & audience even better and have studied about how to promote them well, then what is left is just execution. The result is bound to be good," said Ambika Saxena, co-founder of Digicomm Marketing Services.

"We took around a year to establish our digital marketing arm, Digicomm and worked with just couple of brands but delivered good work which helped us gain trust and credibility amongst our clientele. We have been mostly referred to other clients rather than we going out and selling our services in an open market. The major push came this year when the dynamics of marketing suddenly changed. Digital was growing in the country but with COVID-19 and the situation outside, the shift came suddenly. Companies were left with no option but to increase the digital marketing budgets to keep the businesses moving. The pandemic has made people realised that businesses can run by spending much lesser amounts on digital advertising and also gaining better revenue. The buyers have also understood that they can easily make purchases online. The market has now changed for good. Inspite of markets getting unlocked, people have realised the comfort and ease of doing business online. This will surely help the Indian business houses to generate more revenue by saving major costs on other advertising tools which would eventually help them gain more profits and will also benefit a customer as well," elaborated Dushyant Sinha, founder of Digicomm.

Digicomm Marketing Services has worked with realty majors like Omaxe Limited, Raheja Developers, Eros Group, Pacific Group, Gaurs Group, Mahagun India, Migsun Group and many others. The digital marketing agency also played a major role in General elections 2019 and ran successful political campaigns for political parties in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. The digital marketing agency is now amongst the leading agency in India and is gradually expanding its domain in all the major metro cities.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

