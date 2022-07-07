Digifinite Solutions announces its upcoming app releases Shubh Vivaah and Bike Taxi App!

New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI/PNN): Digifinite Solutions has taken a significant initiative to provide everyone with one of the best and most demanded mobile applications. Despite offering digitised web solutions for growing businesses and private customers, fulfiling the demands of the customer has been the highest priority. They have identified that the market in these industries is severely lacking in personalised and fulfilled interactions between the customers. Making India the Capital for all Digital Solutions is another milestone they seek to establish in their run for success.

Services to Stay Digitised:

Digital Marketing: Digifinite Solutions handle all of your digital marketing requirements. Several benefits of working with them include rebranding your digital identity, enhancing reliability, and improving customer acquisition. In addition, digital marketing allows you to emphasise your company's prospects precisely to the customer's preferences, enabling you to offer your services at the drop of a hat.

Mobile App Development: Mobile Applications helps your organisation improve drastically. Outsourcing your business to the palm of your hand and the comfort of location allows you to conduct your business hassle-free. A mobile application allows communication with your firm on the go and helps you remain ahead of the competition with minimum effort.

Website Development: A Website provides a centralised structure to provide your clients with services they wish to procure. Using an internet platform to conduct your business will increase your digital reach, credibility and more opportunities to expand your enterprise. Allowing potential customers to acquire your services without the restriction of time constraints makes it easier for them to do so.

Future product Launches -

Digifinite Solutions will be working with mobile applications in addition to all of the digital solutions we provide. Their designs will assist you in exploring the best possibilities while keeping your best interests in mind. Technology evolving to more adaptable channels benefits every consumer's demands.



Shubh Vivaah: ShubhVivaah is a matrimonial app that will assist you in finding the right match.

Unnamed Bike Taxi App: Releasing a bike taxi app to help you get around busy cities in the nick of time.

Fun2Learn: An app for Preschool kids to boost their learning with interactive learning curves.

Unnamed Mathematics App: A mathematics app for CBSE students to aid them in solving complex mathematical equations.

Their objective is to create a digital platform for all businesses that want to build and develop. They aspire to create a 'Digitally Infinite' India.

