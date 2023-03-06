Digilogic Systems signs MoU with ERAP Korea to explore Synergies in Defense and Aerospace

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): Digilogic Systems, a Hyderabad based AS 9100D & ISO 9001-2015 Certified leading company providing systems, solutions and products for Defense, Aerospace, Automotive and Manufacturing market segments, has entered into a strategic partnership with ERAP Korea. Under the agreement, both companies will mutually explore and expand their business/operations in national and international markets especially South Korea, USA and Europe besides others. The partnership will enable ERAP Korea to strategically strengthen footprint in the Indian Defense & Aerospace market, by teaming up with Digilogic systems.

With its expertise in multiple areas, including ground support equipment, on-board Equipment Supply, Aviation & Communications, Aircraft MRO & Upgrade, Commercial Aircraft MRO, Avionics & Component, Aviation ICT System Development etc., ERAP Korea will build synergies and work together with Digilogic Systems, thus strengthening efforts for localization and Make in India. Through the collaboration, Digilogic Systems will further enhance its technology and R&D expertise in the aerospace and defense markets.

"We are extremely honored to announce Digilogic and ERAP Korea as Strategic partners for Aerospace and defense industries in India, and explore more business opportunities together. Both companies mutually understand current market trends and create synergies for national and international together expansion," said Gerry Huh, CEO & Chairman, ERAP.



J. Madhusudan Varma, Managing Director, Digilogic Systems, said, "ERAP Korea is one of the leading South Korean test & measurement solutions companies which is at the forefront of developing aerospace and military electronics. By joining forces with ERAP, we at Digilogics aim to further brace our technical expertise and capabilities towards providing state-of-the-art ground support equipment to Indian R&D and production organizations. Along with ensuring a sustainable future for the Indian R&D and productions organizations and the wider defense and aerospace sector, this collaboration will also enable us to contribute actively in nation building through the Make in India initiative."

Digilogic Systems has been growing tremendously year-on-year with a consistent growth rate of 25% from the last 4 years. The company is on an exponential growth path and is further targeting to reach a turnover of INR 250 Cr by FY 2025-26.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

