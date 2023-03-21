Digital and Marketing Technology Agency, LogicLoop, aims at verticalization and tripling its revenues in the next 3 years

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 21 (ANI/PNN): LogicLoop, one of India's top Digital and Marketing Technology agencies, recently announced its ambitious growth plans to triple its revenues in the next three years. In the last quarter itself, they have bagged the digital marketing mandates of some of the most coveted brands like Dr Batras (Product Vertical), Cipcal from Cipla, VLCC Institute, Weschool PG Programs, M3M Developers, Arihant Developers, Rustomjee Group to name a few.

Founded by passionate tech professionals, the company has been focused on a ROI-centric approach in a highly competitive market scenario and that has yielded results, growing from a 5-member team to now 250+ members and having offices in India and Dubai & UK.

With sizeable chunks of businesses from the BFSI, Healthcare, EduTech, Retail, and D2C, LogicLoop is aiming at an aggressive growth trajectory, with a focus on verticalization so as to customise and excel at Digital and Marketing tech solutions that are focused on solving key challenges, of each sector.

"As tech professionals, we are passionate about solving challenges and some of the most common marketing challenges are that many brands struggle in achieving scalable ROI through their online advertising efforts. They rely on the standard strategies for Google and meta-ads, but these methods often lead to limited success and fail to generate significant ROI, irrespective of fresh campaign ideas or content. We realised that creative marketing strategy needs to be complemented with result driven tech acumen to drive consistent, & impactful results. And that is what we did! We have developed a unique 9 point Funnel Engineering Strategy which identifies the nine key areas of leakage in a funnel and creates a tailored strategy that incorporates logic, data, technology, and marketing expertise to address each point of leakage. To achieve this, Logicloop uses deep analytics that optimises and re-optimises on a loop to achieve highly scalable ROI." says Mayank Vora - Co-Founder & Director of LogicLoop Ventures.

With deep inroads in the Real Estate sector, LogicLoop has a commendable roster of 100+ clients that are serviced under the vertical, REALATTE, a digital marketing game-changer focussed on the real estate sector. "Once we realised the potential of our tech driven approach to digital marketing, we were able to customise it for the real estate sector and it has paid off well. We are happy to be associated with 100+ top brands in the sector and have been working closely with 20+ platforms to create marketing tech solutions that are based on deep understanding of the idiosyncrasies' and challenges of real Estate." says Nirav Gosalia - Co-Founder & Director of LogicLoop Ventures.



"The pandemic changed the paradigms of marketing. We were already staring at the advent of complete digitization but Covid accelerated the process. Many brands today are looking at outsourcing their work to strategic partners who bring significant expertise to the brand's short & mid-term goals. That's where LogicLoop and our sector-specific tech & digital marketing expertise come in. Today, we can comfortably say that we have understood and cracked the ROI formula for 30+ industries" adds Nirav.

According to a Goldman Sachs report, India would be more than trebling its current value and touching almost USD 160 bn by 2025. A major boom is expected also from the smaller towns that would be actually a game changer in India's digital footprint in the global sphere of things. With a Y-O-Y CAGR of 120%, LogicLoop is looking to ride the tide with its tech innovations in transformative solutions and digital marketing, upwardly impacting the businesses of its repertoire of clients.

"The demonetization in 2016 and the pandemic in 2020 were both effective accelerators of digitisation in various segments. As LogicLoop's tech solutions offering, we have made significant inroads in the technology transformative solutions, empowering the BFSI, healthcare, and education sector. These are also the segments that we would be focusing on majorly in the coming years, as these sectors are going to substantially contribute to the nation-building process. Today Digital agencies have to use tech solutions to augment the reach and scale and that is where our core tech expertise coupled with marketing acumen comes in handy to deliver results for our clients" says Harish Patel, Co-Founder & Director, LogicLoop, speaking about the verticalization based growth strategy.

Some of the significant brands that the agency's tech solutions vertical is working with are HDFC Life, Kotak Securities, Aditya Birla Insurance Brokers Limited, Mswipe Technologies to name a few. In the coming years, LogicLoop aims to pursue business verticalization in the education and EduTech ecosystem with EDULATTE, and CREATIVELOOP that will marry path-breaking ideas in a practical paradigm. The company is also looking at expanding its footprint within the country and abroad for a sizable international repertoire. Currently, off-shore brands that the agency is working with are Dr. Batras (UAE), First Response Healthcare (GCC), Triplerr (UK), Saregama(US), and IBS(Singapore) to name a few.

