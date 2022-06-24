Digital Chaabi announces paid internships to the students of Digital Chaabi Academy

New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI/PNN): Digital Chaabi (https://digitalchaabi.com) is pleased to Announce Paid Internships to the students of Digital Chaabi Academy (https://digitalchaabiacademy.com).

"Digital Marketing is the future of Business in India. Our youth will make our country proud tomorrow, and it is an honour to help them carve their way towards our better future. This Internship will give them a chance to learn the skills on the real ground and make money. These paid internships will support Young minds to move ahead on the path of their dreams. Digital Chaabi has always believed in the Youth Power and will continue to support them!" says Ankush Mehta (https://ankushmehta.in), founder of Digital Chaabi.

Digital Marketing is all set to change the formula of Marketing in the Business World. According to researchers, the growth of the Indian e-commerce market will reach Rs 7 trillion by 2023. The increase has been in multiple proportions due to the pandemic and multiple lockdowns. This strongly suggests that the growth of digital marketing is on an upward trend and will completely revolutionise the marketing domain. According to a study by Accenture, the digital marketing industry will generate employment for around 3 million people in India in the coming year. We need expert professionals to work in this sector.

Right now, very few agencies provide learning opportunities to newcomers; a paid internship is a far-off thing. Besides, fewer agencies in Hisar, Haryana, have set-up and tools to train the youngsters. This is not a good sign. A lot of times, even after studying the Digital Marketing Course, students are forced to give up and choose another line in the absence of learning platforms. After paying for the course, it is difficult for them and their families to pay for their internships. The paid Internships are a chance for these Young Minds to continue learning on the actual platforms. These internships will motivate them to move ahead in the field and make them self-sufficient alongside. Once a person starts earning after a certain course, it gives him a different level of confidence.





Digital Chaabi, 360 Digital Marketing Agency, is one of the top agencies in Hisar, Haryana. It has teamed up with more than 200 businesses and has successfully executed over 350 projects. With an experience of over ten years, Digital Chaabi had provided free internships to hundreds of students before and helped them prepare for their future. With this opportunity of paid internships, they have further enhanced the learning opportunities for students.

The students will work with their experienced team on top-notch projects in various industries. They will learn different modules of Digital Marketing and understand the latest trends and techniques of the field. It is a wonderful chance to get exposure and learn from the students.

Digital Chaabi Academy is one of the best Institutes in Hisar, providing Digital Marketing courses to young students and preparing for their dream careers under the guidance of Rohit Kharayat Sir, who has experience of 5 years in Digital Marketing Training. The course has been designed by an expert team according to the current market's job requirements. A team of experienced teachers and mentors provide full-time and part-time courses to the students. There is also the facility of online courses for students who cannot travel or are in different cities. The teachers have an in-depth knowledge of their fields and teach the students in a well-structured way.

The students from Digital Chaabi Academy are well learnt and have a promising future. This paid internship opportunity from Digital Chaabi will further add to their skills and learning. It will make them ready for the outside world. They will learn their core strength and start expanding in the arena. This step from Digital Chaabi will not only take them ahead on the path of their career but also prepare a strong foundation of the future of Digital Marketing in our country.

