Digital creator Suhail Rasool initiates charitable activities for children education at Karnataka's business expo Mehfil

New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI/ATK): Social media has turned out to be a game-changer for people from different fields. If you have the talent, the digital medium can benefit you by leaps and bounds. Utilizing the social media space rightly, influencer Suhail Rasool has garnered massive fanfare on the internet. The digital creator hails from Bangalore and is popular among the youth for his hilarious and relatable content on Instagram and YouTube. Through his content, Suhail is entertaining everyone and also adding value to people's lives.

The young and creative lad has proved that he has a heart of gold. There's no denying as Rasool has always stood up for those in need. On various occasions, the influencer has conveyed a power-packed message through his content on the gram. Be it about saving money, respecting elders or helping those in need, Suhail Rasool has never failed to win people with his top-notch content creation skills.

As a digital creator, Rasool has always been honest with his intentions. He says, "Don't fake it on social media. Be the way you are. Like-minded people will resonate with you if you are authentic in your work. I have always believed in creating content which is high on values. And today, here I am. I just don't want to make my target audience happy, but also let them understand the meaning of humanity through my content."



Besides being an influencer, Suhail Rasool is actively involved in events. He recently organised Karnataka's biggest expo Mehfil which was held on November 26 and November 27 at the Jayamahal Palace. The primary motive for organising the business expo was to bring different business entities under one roof.

In addition, Suhail Rasool initiated charitable activities for providing education to underprivileged children across Karnataka. The social cause was the active participation of organisations and business entities present at the expo. "The idea was to let companies and businesses understand that united effort of contribution can help in uplifting societal problems. There are several ongoing problems which go unnoticed. We are here to turn problems into solutions", he added.

Over the past few years, the digital creator has extended his support by providing medical and healthcare treatments to underprivileged people. The dynamic personality has been at the forefront when it comes to fundraising. His hard work needs to be applauded as Rasool has brought different communities together, thereby setting the right example for humanity.

