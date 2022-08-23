Digital Edge Institute eyes expansion with two new centres in Delhi

New Delhi [India], August 23 (ANI/SRV): Digital Edge Institute, a top education institution is eyeing expansion across more territories with two new centres in New Delhi - Pitampura and South Ex.

Through its new centres, the institute aims to train over 5,000 candidates by the end of 2023 and provide 100% placement through a plethora of courses on offer. Furthermore, Digital Edge Institute is also launching its latest course - Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.

A subsidiary of Trionfo IT Services Pvt Ltd, Digital Edge Institute has recently taken over the operations of the Noida Institute of Digital Marketing.

Since its inception in 2013, Digital Edge Institute has trained more than 5,000 students already through their digital and offline forms of delivery and has cemented itself as one of the leading training institutes in South Asia. With the Google Partner certification under its belt, the Institute strives to cater to students, working professionals, job seekers and entrepreneurs. The institute provides hands-on experience through in-class training and has designed the courses to cater to any individual irrespective of their technical background.

In addition to the in-class training, Digital Edge Institute also offers corporate training services designed to provide a professional and career-oriented 32-hours full-fledged training and an advanced 2-days workshop in Digital Marketing. Furthermore, a complete industrial training program is also on offer to train students to face the challenges of the corporate world and become industry experts. Additionally, the corporate training also incorporates experiential training through work on real projects.



Students interested in pursuing a course with Digital Edge Institute can choose from - Digital Marketing Course, Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Google Ads (PPC), Affiliate Marketing, Social Media Marketing, eCommerce Marketing, YouTube Marketing, Programming and Social Media Optimisation amongst many others. The courses are planned for 3 and 6 months in duration to cater to a wider audience.

The faculty at Digital Edge Institute hold years of experience and are Google certified to add further credibility. To provide a personalised experience, the number of students is limited in number and hence, increasing the personal attention given. Towards the end of the module, students are evaluated through tests.

Further to impart high-quality education, Digital Edge Institute is also amongst the leaders in providing top-notch services such as SEO, Digital Marketing, Web Designing and Development, and Google AdWords (PPC). The vastly talented team at Digital Edge strives to provide its customers with a personalised and seamless end-to-end experience.

The team uses various tools and techniques such as website optimisation, social media optimisation, content marketing, ORM, web design, CMS & PHP development, search and display advertising, and remarketing to propel business growth.

Since its inception, Digital Edge Institute has positioned itself as one of the most reputed Digital Marketing Training Institutes in India and successfully trained more than 10,000 people PAN-India. With its latest centres in Delhi, the Institute further eyes an upward trajectory and aims to grow multifold in the coming years.

To know more, visit - https://www.digitaledgeinstitute.com

