Digital India's fastest growing & sustainable home finance company, IIFL Home Finance Ltd. disbursed loans of almost Rs 3000 cr, in H1 of 2021-2022 FY

KEEPING THE PROMISE OF #YouGrowWeGrow

IIFL Home Finance Ltd., a 100% subsidiary of IIFL Finance Ltd., reported a 12% year on year growth in its AUM figures (Assets Under Management) and disbursed loans amounting to almost Rs3000 crore in the first half year ending on September 30th, of the financial year 2021-22, with total AUM of Rs21,474 crore as on the same date.

The company reported 19% growth year on year in its loan book, amounting to Rs15,320.99 crore (as on half year ending on September 30th, 2021) against loan book of Rs12,892.74 crore as on September 30th 2020. Additionally, the company's profit after tax (PAT) increased by 70%, year on year, amounting to Rs 284.02 crore, as on the half-year ending on 30th September, 2021. The net NPA (Non-performing Assets) reported for the same period is 1.40%.

Despite the macro- economic headwinds, the company continues to grow financially and sustainably.

IIFL HFL INKS CO-LENDING PACTS WITH LEADING BANKS

The company has also signed a co-lending agreements with banks such as Punjab National Bank (India's second largest public sector bank), Central Bank & Union Bank of India for housing loans and with Standard Chartered Bank (one of the leading foreign banks in India) for extending credit to MSMEs through Secured Business Loans.



IIFL HFL has also signed a pact with ICICI Bank for sourcing and servicing of Loans and Secured Business Loans.

IIFL HFL has disbursed loans totaling to Rs610 Crore till date, under these arrangements, as on November 30th 2021.

IIFL HFL LAUNCHES GREEN HOME LOAN PRODUCT, FURTHERS ITS COMMITMENT TO 'GREEN AFFORDABLE HOUSING' IN INDIA

IIFL HFL recently announced the launch of its new Green Home Loan product, emphasizing the need for an affordable 'Green' housing eco-system in India. With the new product, IIFL HFL offers a flat discount of 0.25% on the home loan interest rate if the home loan customer buys flat/property pre-certified by IGBC (Gold/Platinum rating) or GRIHA (4/5 star rating). This offer is applicable for all new Home Loan customers across the country complying with product-related per-requisites and conditions as defined by the IIFL HFL.

IIFL Home Loans is the first housing finance company to launch a green product/offering like this. The company, through its Green Value Partners (GVPs), who are the green architects, also provides end-to-end assistance (hand holding) to the developer and work along with them throughout a project's lifecycle, from concept to completion, ensuring successful realization of the intended project's vision and efficiencies, along with the Green Building Certification.

IIFL HFL GVPs have facilitated pre-certification of 16 green projects till date, and have enabled 13,296 families to have green pre-certified homes, annually resulting in savings of 9074 Mwh (megawatt hour) of energy, 524 mega litres of water and offseting 8349 tons of Carbon Di-Oxide (CO2).

IIFL Home Finance Limited (IIFL) and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) have recently signed an agreement for a technical assistance (TA) that will help promote green and affordable housing solutions in India. Through the TA, IIFL HFL and ADB will raise awareness on climate risk mitigation and adaptation and green-certified housing standards among developers and other stakeholders in the affordable housing market.

IIFL HFL acknowledges and embraces the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) and has aligned its major efforts with 4 of the 17 UN SDGs, which are SDG 9, 10, 11, and 13. The company also contributes partially to other SDGs, and has introduced its first Sustainability Report this year, which is publicly available on the company's website, www.iiflhomeloans.com.

