Digital Jalebi partners with defence organisations at Defence Expo 2020, Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India] Feb 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): Digital Jalebi, India's leading experiential design studio participated at the eleventh edition of biennial Defence Expo 2020.

The event was held in Lucknow over a period of five days from Feb 5 to 9. The theme of this year's Defence Expo was "Digital Transformation of Defence".

Digital Jalebi developed various exhibits for DRDO, premier Defence Research and Development Organisation of the GOI; HAL, state-owned aerospace and defence company governed under the management of the Indian Ministry of Defence and UPEIDA, an Uttar Pradesh government authority set up to develop expressway projects in the state.

Digital Jalebi captivated the audiences through their installations which include holographic display, knowledge fountain and touch-based interactive kiosk for HAL; holographic display and big screen augmented reality for DRDO; big screen augmented reality, virtual reality that takes the user through an Expressway and Holobox for UPEIDA.

The experiential studio by leveraging innovative technologies helped these organisations share significant information with end-users including the advancements and developments in the field of defence, showcase the fleet industry and their future plans and let the users experience the amenities on real expressways, through an interactive and immersive medium.

Apart from doing exhibits for DRDO, HAL and UPEIDA, Digital Jalebi also exhibited their work and solutions "Invest in Karnataka" where the studio exhibited their work in the field of defence using the tools of augmented reality and virtual reality.

There has been a rise in the deployment of digital reality in defence departments globally. Military industry, which always looks out for new ideas, is slowly emerging as one of the major investors in engaging, immersive, multisensory technologies like AI, AR, VR and immersive media to solve challenges, showcase developments in defence and future plans.

"We are elated to get the opportunity of building more powerful impact stories of products by these organisations for end customers and citizens using cutting edge technology for prestigious organisations including DRDO, HAL and UPEIDA. The expo gave us a platform to show our strengths and potentialities through our work. We made sure our exhibits are engaging, educating and entertaining", said Nikhil, Co-founder, Digital Jalebi.

Defence industry which always remains into the lookout for new ideas is slowly emerging as one of the major investors into VR. The military industry which always remains into the lookout for new ideas is slowly emerging as one of the major investors into VR. The military industry which always remains into the lookout for new ideas is slowly emerging as one of the major investors into VR.

Digital Jalebi is an experiential design studio that creates interactive experiences which are immersive, engaging and emotional. Digital Jalebi builds smarter conversational campaigns for brands that create emotional connections, fuel conversations and deliver business results.

The company is continuously striving to connect brands and people in more meaningful ways by creating emotionally engaging experiences that generate lasting brand love and deliver transformative experiences that deepen brand loyalty and drive brand performance.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

