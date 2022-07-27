Digital marketing influencer Sahil Khanna launches new EdTech platform Lapaas Learning

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI/PNN): With the rising need for education technology platforms, Delhi-based digital marketing influencer and founder of Lapaas Digital, Sahil Khanna, has launched a new platform called Lapaas Learning. The EdTech platform provides digital marketing education services to business entrepreneurs and offers certificate programs on digital marketing to enrolled candidates.

Along with working directly with businesses, the platform will also onboard rising entrepreneurs and provide an entirely in-house personalized platform which gives access to live interactive classes, subject demo videos, adaptive assessments, and courseware.

One can take value-rich courses on this online platform to enhance their abilities. One can learn skills in high demand in the business field through Lapaas Learning. Every module of its courses includes quizzes and assignments, making it easy for anyone to master the skill. Its courses emphasize a lot more on practical learning strategies and concepts rather than theoretical bias. Additionally, it also offers live online courses in digital marketing, such as its recently trending Live Online Digital Marketing Course.

"Classes delivered will be focused on creating a more inclusive, engaging, and individualized digital marketing learning experience for all businesses and entrepreneurs", said Sahil Khanna while sharing insights about the Live Online Digital Marketing Course.

Lapaas Learning will offer a plethora of digital marketing skills through its courses, quizzes, and assignments. From search engine optimization, detailed web hosting insights, and blogging strategies to digital marketing guidance for beginners, adding value to one's business is no longer a hassle with new-generation platforms such as this one.



It's no secret that his YouTube Channel, Intellectual Indies, has high-quality content, from advanced digital courses to business and digital marketing courses like those available exclusively on Lapaas Learning. Miditech and Vidikart are some of the top Indian companies where the perfectly imperfect persona has worked as a Marketing Manager. Presently, the platform has over 11 Lakh subscribers, and the number is only growing day by day.

The EdTech platform envisions inspiring all the children out there. It will make quality digital marketing strategies accessible and greatly impact the global digital marketing sphere for the years to come. Registration for the first Live Online Digital Marketing Course batch has already been closed by the EdTech platform. However, you can learn more about Lapaas Learning, the founder Sahil Khanna, and Intellectual Indies through the links below.

YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/IntellectualIndies

Websites: https://lapaas.com/, https://sahilkhanna.in/

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

