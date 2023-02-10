Digital Marketing is soon to be all about AI says Shabbir Hussain - Co-Founder at Hats-Off Digital Pvt. Ltd

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 10 (ANI/PNN): While the year 2020 was a reset the world needed the most to bring humans, nature & humanity back on track. It marked a new beginning for digital marketing which most of the brands / small businesses & start-ups were not taking seriously until they were hit by a pandemic that forced them to shut their offline businesses & modes of marketing. This is when they realized the importance of Digital Marketing for a 360-degree presence as a brand. Just when people had pay cuts & were being laid off due to the pandemic, some geniuses had already started preparing for a big leap in the digital arena.

AI which was just known to the world as a new technology in the making just one fine day popped up and has now become a household thing. Right from using AI apps & tools for writing content to create Ads & promotional creatives for your brand through AI tools in a blink of an eye everything has come to life in 2023.



While the economy hints towards inflation & big names like Apple, Google, and Microsoft are seen laying off employees, we can sense this as a reason for AI overtaking most of the job positions and it's not the inflation that is being blamed. If advertising agencies that offer digital marketing or technological services do not adapt or upgrade before things get out of hand and AI ruins the entire market and makes brands/companies addicted to them they will not only lose the clients but also a business domain that will be dead. The AI influence in all digital domains & services is a big red flag and a concern for agencies & digital marketers who have spent years building a name for themselves and for individuals who have spent years getting a skill or degree in their respective fields will also be left jobless since AI juts got smarter than most of the skilled agencies & humans in the market today.

2023-2024 is the year for individuals & agencies to upscale their game or else we all can already see the shift the world is witnessing with the entry of AI tools & their offerings. Get in touch with us for exploring new possibilities.

