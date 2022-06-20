Digital Pratik's JorrParivar presents India's first NFT-ticketed IRL event - the 'JorrDaar Event'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 20 (ANI/PRNewswire): In a remarkable move, popular content creator and personal branding practitioner Digital Pratik is bringing forth India's first-ever NFT ticketed IRL event - JorrDaar Event - through his NFT project, JorrParivar. Encompassing a wide range of activities, Q&A sessions, in-depth panel discussions about Web3 tech and NFTs, and much more, this first-of-its-kind event will be held on June 24, 2022, at Club 07 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

JorrParivar by Digital Pratik is the country's very-first community-driven NFT project consisting of 1254 tokens around 22 IPs with a primary focus on the practicalities of branding, marketing, and motivation - and is now presenting its own unique event exclusively for JorrParivar holders. This JorrDaar Event, in turn, marks itself as India's first on-ground event for which real NFT tickets will be airdropped specifically in your wallet based on a snapshot of JorrParivar holders on Ethereum Blockchain. These NFT tickets will be redeemed on JorrParivar's custom Web3 platform, which will generate code via blockchain. Their portal will then scan this at the event before letting in the attendees. What's noteworthy is that the tickets to the event are not sold in INR or any fiat currency.

Breaking paths from the ordinary, JorrDaar intends to bring together like-minded people under one roof, thereby unlocking phenomenal networking opportunities in the Web3-crypto-NFT landscape and beyond. Apart from facilitating these meaningful interactions and conversations, the event also seeks to serve as a platform for NFT artists to showcase their art in the JorrDaar gallery to all JorrParivar holders. Furthermore, it will also see a Q&A session that will detail all about NFTs alongside 3-panel discussions. Each panel discussion will deep-dive into relevant subjects such as the Web3 World, the GenZ's take on NFTs, and whether NFTs can be a way of branding and marketing. Panellists for these include notable personalities like Anshul Rustaggi, Vishakha Singh, Raj Shamani, Varun Mayya, Farheen, Ayush, Shashank, Pratik, Agastya Shah, Pritosh, Gurang, Reshi, Anshuman, and Abhinav, amongst several others.

While expressing his excitement about the event, Digital Pratik said, "It is no secret that NFTs have brought about a paradigm shift in art collecting and are the future. However, I believe that they will also revolutionize and take the marketing realm by storm by becoming another way of branding and marketing a business online. This event is our endeavour to club the power of community and our future and, in the process, break down and bring conversations around NFTs to the mainstream. I am looking forward to learning and growing with the JorrParivar family, alongside, of course, having lots of fun!"

In addition to this, the JorrDaar Event will bring into its fold a bunch of special activities, surprise launches, exclusive merchandising, and perks for the JorrParivar NFT holders - making for fun as well as an insightful experience. At the same time, it also acts as yet another step by JorrParivar towards playing a significant role in ushering in Web3 and fostering crypto development at a lightning-fast pace in the country.

Digital Pratik is the creator, founder, and operator at JorrParivar, a Digital Branding Strategist, Personal Branding, Practitioner, and content creator with a consolidated 400K+ followers on social media with a cumulative audience of his content viewers in billions.

JorrDaar Event Attendee Guide:

