DigitalGlad launches 'You Can Startup' to strengthen the Indian startup ecosystem

It's said that entrepreneurs are not born, they are created.

With this belief, the team at DigitalGlad helps all the existing entrepreneurs and newbies start and grow their online businesses. India, being the Entrepreneurial Bhoomi is a hub for startups. Nearly 170+ million Wantrepreneurs in India want to start their business. To bridge this gap and strengthen the Indian economy, DigitalGlad helps aspiring entrepreneurs take the path of entrepreneurship through its book 'You Can Startup'.



Vikash Sharma is the Founder & CEO of DigitalGlad Academy and BeautyGlad Home Salon. He is an entrepreneur, Digital Business Coach and author. He along with his wife Kalpana Sharma started BeautyGlad Home Salon in 2016 which is now a renowned brand in Home Salon Space. Vikash believes that there is a gap between the Indian education system and the employment system.

He says, "Our current education makes us a Job Seeker and not a Job giver. We are never taught to become entrepreneurs or business owners in our formal education. Instead, we are always taught that "Get a Good Education and Get a Good Job." To bridge this gap and help wantrepreneurs, he has authored a book called "You Can Startup". Vikash is on a mission to empower 1 million people to start their online Startup and help them achieve their dreams.

You Can Startup is the perfect manual for every individual who is looking forward to launching and growing their business online. Besides, it also provides complete practical knowledge on starting a profitable startup from scratch and growing it into a multi-million dollar business. This revolutionary book also teaches the 7 steps proven system to start & grow your startup from scratch without hiring an agency and spending huge money on technology & marketing. You Can Startup talks about what it takes to be an entrepreneur, mistakes new entrepreneurs make, ways to validate your business ideas, business planning, setting up the system to launch a startup and ways to grow the startup.

You Can Startup is available on Amazon at Rs. 359. The Kindle edition is priced at Rs. 149. DigitalGlad also offers Training programs to hone the skills and knowledge of the wanna-be entrepreneurs. With a plan to introduce a few more programs to help empower business owners, solopreneurs, entrepreneurs, freelancers, and consultants to become skilled and ready for startups & businesses, DigitalGlad has embarked on its journey. Click www.digitalglad.com for more information. Visit www.youcanstartup.co to find out more about the book.

