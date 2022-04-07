'Dil Hai Na? Fix It' by renowned author depicts story based on real-life experience

New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI/TPT): Renowned Author Bhawna Pankaj Parpia releases her new book 'Dil Hai Na? Fix It', a book based on actual events of life.

The book depicts the story of a very noxious stimulus a couple faces who went through during their final days.

The narrative revolves around a husband who passed away after fighting for many days in a closed room in the hospital. It discusses the mental trauma the couple goes through while the husband is battling for life. Based on the true fighting spirit of a man and how his Death affected his wife's aftermath is what the book is all about.



The book penned by Bhawna Pankaj Parpia is a significant example of how one can rise from the dark side of life and start living for loved ones. The writer has captured all the thoughts and moments that have been excellently described in the book. As one needs to be a keen observer to portray a story in words, Bhawna has always collected mental notes and noted slight changes in her surroundings. By reading the book, one can get an idea of how carefully the author has paid attention to each detail, which makes her an excellent editor. She has given writing a unique flavor, and her work portrays the minute details scripted beautifully.

Talking about how her life experiences acted as a catalyst in her writing journey, Bhawna Pankaj Parpia stated, "Almost a year ago, the Full Stop took my husband right out of my hands, while he carried me with him in his fixed gaze. And now, a year later, I am still feeling, still coping, and learning life on my own. It has never been my nature to give up, and through my dark lonely days, I slowly began accepting the offering of life from a different perspective. And so, with all the Commas, semicolons, Exclamation marks, and Question marks in my life, I penned the throbbing in my head into these pages. The learning will continue for my two children and me, and we will feel and grow rich with every passing experience of life because we know that only Death can give the command for the Full Stop of life."

Adding further about what she has learned while writing the book, she said, "My path was created by the heavens and is to be followed with full faith today. And our future will be bright. I have learned that the full stop only appears once in a lifetime. So I have turned into a storm under the skin, breaking apart the tornado within me."

Bhawna, along with being a writer, specializes in Advanced Airline Management and International Tourism from the University of Humberside, U.K. Not just does she have this impeccable talent, but she has portrayed stories through her painting at The Taj Hotel before the pandemic. 'Dil Hai Na? Fix It' is not the first book that she has written on true incidents before this; her book 'Journey of Horror' also talked about real-life incidents. With her impeccable writing skills, she is inspiring and helping people to fight such traumatic incidents.

This story is provided by TPT. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/TPT)

