Dilbagh Singh to perform in Mumbai for Lohri

New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI/ATK): Kuckoo Tales in association with Punjabi Global Foundation to bring to Mumbai the popular Punjabi singer Dilbagh Singh for Lohri Di Sham at Lokhandwala Grounds, Andheri (W) on Jan 12, 8 pm.

Dilbagh is known for his hit numbers "Thodi Jinni Peeti Hai", "Mari Gali" from Tanu Weds Manu: Returns among many others.



Echo organisers Kiran Phadnis and Gurdip Singh, "Kuckoo Tales believes in universal celebration of all festivals irrespective of caste, creed and religion. This event is very special to us as it aims to bring back joy and laughter with dance and some sumptuous fare with Lohri. Everyone is longing for some fun and this festival with an entertainer like Dilbagh Singh will be the best way to dance your way happily into the year that comes!"

"Dilbagh is popular among youth and seniors alike. He can make you dance like there is no tomorrow in a matter of moments transport you into another romantic world. Such is his prowess. I am sure everyone is looking for a way to herald the new year with celebrations and positivity after Covid. Lohri is another reason to come together and have a ball," concludes Gurpreet Kaur Chadha, the driving force behind Punjabi Global Foundation.

This story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/ATK)

