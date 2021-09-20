'Dilli Kaand', a journey of painful incidents, directed By Kritik Kumar to be released on 24th September 2021

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 20 (ANI/PNN): The trailer of "Dilli Kaand", a movie based mainly on several sexual assault incidents in Delhi, was launched recently in Mumbai.

Writer, director and producer is Kritik Kumar, and the Film's Music has been released by - Zee Music Company.

The film trailer was appreciated, making a mark and "Kaisa Ye Dard Tera" song released today sung by Harshit Saxena, composed by Shashank Ranjan and choreographed by Kritik Kumar.

The movie is set to come out in theatres on 24th September 2021. Director Kritik Kumar, actors Kaashvi Kanchan, Preetika Chauhan and Shaahbaz Baweja were present at the launch.

Speaking to the media, the movie's director & producer, Kritik Kumar, clarified -- "However, the movie appeared to be based on a certain case, it is not. The movie 'Dilli Kaand' is actually based on all of the incidents of sexual assault cases within the nation.



"So far, the investigation of cases of sexual violence has been shown in many films. Whereas, our film dwells on the severity of both physical and mental trauma of the victim and those close to her."

"Also, a girl's suffering, the much pain she has to endure, what happens to her family, all these things are depicted in the film."

"Through this film, we have questioned the willingness of the common public to raise their voice against persecution, sexual assault, or molestation of a woman. People don't come forward to help."

Produced under the banner of Fashion Parade Films, the movie has been co-produced by 21st Century Arts. A south actress Kaashvi Kanchan has portrayed the role of a victim of the said incident.

In the movie, Shaahbaz Baweja plays the difficult role of the culprit. Virender Saxena plays the part of the victim's father alongside TV actress Preetika Chauhan, who plays the role of a journalist.

