Dindigul Thalappakatti assessed as the largest biryani brand in India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 22 (ANI/PRNewswire): One of the most celebrated legendary brands, Dindigul Thalappakatti has been assessed as the largest biryani brand of India as per Indian Organised Biryani Market Industry report published by Technopak.

The recognition outlines the company's commitment to quality, presentation and service provided across India and outside India.

The Indian food services market has witnessed a strong growth momentum in the last decade due to changing consumer behaviour that has seen an increase in the tendency to eat out; ensuring the constant growth of the Indian food services market. Due to COVID, consumers have become more cautious about hygiene and safety issues.

QSRs or CDRs chains are targeting to meet all the requirements of consumers in the new normal, from high food quality and service standards to superior processes or delivery capabilities. The QSR and CDR sub-segments had a combined market share of the total chain market of 76% and 81% in FY 2015 and FY 2020, respectively, and are expected to have a combined market share of 86% by FY 2025.

Biryani has been an integral part of Indian cuisine for more than two decades now and according to a Swiggy yearly report, Biryani has been the most ordered item since 2017. During Nov'21, Dindigul Thalappakatti has generated over INR 21 crores of revenue from 75 outlets in India and 50% of the sale has been contributed by biryani, making the brand the largest player in the country. The brand is known for its heritage and authentic Thalappakatti biryani that consists of artfully blended spices that trace back to over 60 years. The coveted recipes consist of special homemade spices and a unique taste for different taste palettes. Dindigul Thalappakatti opened their first outlet decades earlier than any other brand in the market today and their strong brand equity was built over the decades on local culture, folklore and word of mouth.



Speaking on the occasion, Ashutosh Bihani, The CEO of Dindigul Thalappakatti Restaurants said, "We are thrilled to be recognised as the largest biryani brand in South India. The Indian Organised Biryani Market Industry Report details the commitment we have taken across our organisation in providing high food quality, superior service standard, maintaining strict hygiene protocols all at a great price point. This year, we look forward to expanding the brand in other states of South India so the consumers can get a taste of the legendary biryani."

The brand is currently running a celebratory offer on all varieties of their biryanis at just INR 199/-* only. Offer valid on dine-in and takeaways starting from 23rd March to 25th March, 2022. Customers can also place their order via Whatsapp 7825898898.

Dindigul Thalappakatti Restaurant is a Biryani-focused casual dining restaurant chain which has been recommended through generations for authentic food and work culture. The brand's first outlet was opened in 1957 at Dindigul, Tamil Nadu.

The Brand has 97 outlets present across India, USA, UAE, Singapore, Malaysia & Sri Lanka. In India, the restaurant has 89 outlets that operate in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, & Pondicherry. The Thalappakatti restaurant focuses on providing authentic South Indian dining experience.

The homegrown brand was founded by Nagasamy Naidu under the name Anandha Vilas Briyani in the year 1957 in Dindigul. The founder always wore a traditional Thalappa and people fondly recognised the brand as 'Thalappakatti' Naidu's. Hence, the name Thalappakatti originated. The delicious recipes were specially curated by his wife, which is an amalgamation of different herbs, spices, vegetables and meat.

