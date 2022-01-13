Dineout Passport concludes its 12 Days of biggest Gifting Campaign

New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI/Mediawire): Dineout Passport, a premium dining and lifestyle membership program in India, has concluded its one of the biggest giveaways on social media - 12 Days of Gifting.

The contest on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter kicked-off the Winter festive season for all its members pan-India, on December 24 and was carried for 13 days.

As a part of the contest, the Dineout Passport members got a chance to WIN exclusive gifts from premium brands across the F&B and lifestyle segment. Some of the marquee brands included were G H Mumm, The Glenlivet 12, Grover Zampa, Jean Claude Biguine Paris, Fabelle Luxury Chocolates, The Sassy Teaspoon, Flury's, BrewHouse, Bilu Hu, Darima Farms, Novotel Chennai, Old Monk, Phoenix Market City Chennai and others!



We witnessed members from over 15+ cities take part in the contest across India. There were over 1300+ participants from Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Pune, Chennai, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Jaipur & other cities with the most innovative ideas & comments. The 12 Days Gifting contest offered hampers to over 30+ winners from different cities as well.

"When it comes to dining out, there aren't many platforms where you get good deals. Dineout Passport is one of them. Winning the 12 Days Gifting contest is of course a nice way to keep members engaged. Love it. Thanks!" said one of the contest winners from Delhi.

"I participated for my daughter as she is a big fan of the brand. Winning the contest just made our 2022 brighter. Thank you, Dineout Passport. It's a really nice way to keep us members engaged," said another winner from Mumbai.

Dineout Passport offers up to 40% flat discount, 1+1 on buffet along with unique event invites at 2,000+ restaurants including 5-star hotels, premium standalone outlets & chains across 20 major cities. Dineout Passport's partners include The Ritz Carlton, JW Marriott, The Lalit, Pullman, Novotel, Cafe Delhi Heights, Plum by Bentchair, Punjab Grill, SodaBottleOpenerWala, and among other leading restaurants.

