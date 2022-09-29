Dinero encourages young Indians to build wealth through their new product Dinero Investment Plan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 29 (ANI/PNN): Dinero Investment Plan (DIP) beta version was exclusively launched today by the fintech app Dinero. This new product is an all-inclusive plan aimed at helping users build their 1st Crore with a starting investment as low as Rs 100. User can customize their investment amounts at their convenience.

The plan is designed by Dinero's in-house financial experts to enable optimal returns for long-term wealth creation. The DIP is built without a lock-in period and can be exited anytime a user wishes to. Through the DIP, Dinero aims to help young Indians build healthy investment practices that help them create wealth in the long run.

DIP is inspired by the 15:15:15 rule of Mutual Funds - where one can build one crore by consistently investing Rs 15,000 monthly for 15 years in an instrument that yields 15 per cent returns annualized.

Dinero's Founder and CEO, Kashyap Mahavadi adds, "We, at Dinero, identified a hindrance in this model - the inability of Young Indians to pitch in an amount as big as Rs 15,000 in their initial years of career and the ability to invest more than Rs 15,000 in the later years. We then adapted this plan to suit the young and new investors on the block. All information in the product has been packaged in an easy-to-understand and transparent manner for users to get started. We ultimately want to build a trust-first product, brand, and company."

As per the Dinero Investment Plan (DIP), a user invests in a diversified basket of ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds), for 15 years. It is an innovative SIP-based module where the compounding effect would provide the required push to reach the one crore target. Through its diversification, the plan is designed to maximize returns in the initial years and protect gains in the later years. The plan is a perfect starter for those seeking to start their wealth creation journey, beat inflation, and get returns higher than traditional savings instruments like FDs. It is designed to keep the interests of the end-users in mind.

What do users get from DIP

- A curated, diversified, and solid plan with "where" and "when" to invest

- Pocket-friendly investment starting with as low as Rs100

- Option to customize investment amounts

- Invest in financial products that track the best of Indian companies and bonds

- Dinero Dibs as a reward for every rupee invested which in turn can win a user Digital Gold

- Bonus Digital Gold as a reward for consistent investment

- No lock-in period



All the investing activities on Dinero are executed by their partner 5paisa, a leading online stockbroker in India, offering their services to close to 3 million customers as of May 2022. A user must first create a DEMAT account with partner 5paisa, or log in with an existing 5paisa account, to start their investment journey to build their one crore.

Dinero offers its users a well-rounded rewards ecosystem consisting of digital gold, referral incentives, rewards points, and fun single-click games. For investing consistently, users will earn Dinero Dibs that they can use to win Digital Gold on the app (powered by Dinero's partnership with MMTC-PAMP).

With this launch, Dinero aims to onboard 1,00,000 customers by the calendar year-end 2022. The app is available on Android and will be available on iOS soon.

Dinero can now be downloaded at

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.growyourdinero.dineroApp

How to get started

- Download the Dinero app on the Play Store, and complete the quick 4 step onboarding process

- Play their Slot machine game to win up to Rs 5000 worth 24K Digital Gold.

- Create a DEMAT account with 5Paisa on the Dinero app

- To create a DEMAT account, users will need to submit PAN and ID proof (could be aadhar, voter ID, or driver's license)

- Start investing with as low as Rs 100 and customize the plan on the go.

Head over to the app now to play their single-click jackpot games and stand a chance to win up to 1gram 24k Digital Gold every week, no t&c applied.

This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

