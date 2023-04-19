Dinesh Garg, MD, Behari Lal Ispat recognized by Minister Aman Arora, Punjab Government at Pillars of India, Event by INMYCITI

New Delhi [India], April 19 (ANI/SRV): INMYCITI Organized The "The Pillars Of India, Held On Mar 23, 2023, At Jw Marriott, Chandigarh in Collaboration With The Government Of Punjab (Aap Party). Dinesh Garg, MD, Behari Lal Ispat Pvt Ltd. was recognized as one of the Pioneers of New Punjab to have brought expansion & growth to Punjab. He was felicitated by the Cabinet Minister Aman Arora, Government of Punjab. The Aim Was To Acknowledge The Industrialists for Bringing GDP Growth, Development, Technical Advancements, and Employment Generation & Opportunities To Punjab.

The Chief Guest, Cabinet Minister Aman Arora Enlightened The Audience By Speaking About The Future Prospects Of Bringing Clean & Renewable Energy Projects To Punjab As Well As How Industrialists Can Be A Part Of The Same. The Employment Generation & Trainings Needed To Educate The Youth & Later Provide Them With Work Opportunities Is Of Utmost Importance.

Behari Lal Ispat is among the top manufacturers of steel in India known for supplying high-quality steel and steel products to several core industries.

Based in Mandi Gobindgarh, Punjab, Behari Lal Ispat is among the chief suppliers of steel for major industries in India which include Mining, Infrastructure Development, Cement Plants, Sugar Factories, Wind Energy Projects, Rubber Mills, Water Dam Projects, Paper Mills, Automotive, Sponge Iron Plants, Hot and Cold Rolling Mills and Forging Hammers.

The company produces an array of steel products including Metal Rolls in various grades. Behari Lal Ispat's Alloy Cast Steel Rolls, Alloy Steel Base Adamite Rolls, S. G. Iron Pearlitic Rolls, S. G. Iron Bainitic/Acicular Rolls, Indefinite Chill Cast Iron Rolls, and Alloy Steel Rounds and Flats are used extensively in multiple industry applications. Furthermore, the company has a division for producing engineering castings in various grades per unit weight ranging from 500 kgs to 15M.T for core industrial sectors.

Behari Lal Ispat maintains the high quality of its products by using only state-of-the-art manufacturing technology and top-grade raw material. The company's manufacturing plant comprises a Fully Integrated Digital Steel Melting Shop with Vacuum Degassing (VD), Foundry, Heat Treatment, and Machine Shop. Furthermore, it has a dedicated team of engineers and technicians that ensures that each of its finished products is tested thoroughly for quality. The company has a physical testing laboratory, a chemical analysis laboratory, a sand laboratory, and a research and development branch to ensure that each of its products meets the industry-specific standards applicable to it.

Behari Lal Ispat Private Limited is a Special Steels Manufacturing Company committed to satisfying its customers by providing quality products consistently in accordance with customer-specific requirements. The plant comprises Modern Technology Fully Integrated Digital Steel Melting Shop with Vacuum Degassing (VD), Foundry, Heat Treatment, and Machine Shop.

Behari Lal Ispat has evolved through the years, from a small beginning to be one of the leading Integrated Steel Foundries in India with automated, state-of-the-art production technology and a highly skilled workforce to maintain competitiveness and to meet customers' genuine demands. Products are consistently superior, modern, reliable, and delivered on time.

Our Quality Centric policy drives us towards our goal of Customer Delight. In a short period, Behari Lal Ispat has become an established manufacturer and trusted vendor for various product lines. All our processes are consistent with ISO 9001: 2015, ISO 14001:2015, ISO 45001:2018 Ans PED according to point 4.3 of Annex I to Directive no. 2014/68/EU on pressure equipment Certification.

METAL ROLLS & RINGS:

1- ALLOY STEEL BASE ROLLS (ADAMITE)

2- SPHEROIDAL GRAPHITE (NODULAR) CAST IRON (S.G.I PEARLITIC)

3- ROLLS SGI BAINITIC ACCICULAR ROLLS



4- ALLOY INDIFINITE CHILLED IRON ROLLS

These are the facilities they have, a. STEEL MELTING SHOP; b. MOULDING SHOP; c. ASSEMBLING & CASTING; d. MACHINE SHOP & e. HEAT TREATMENT.

They are also engaged in manufacturing engineering castings in various grades for a core industrial sectors like:

1- Steel Plant & General Engineering, 2- Sponge Iron Industry, 3- Power Generation, 4- Sugar Industry & 5- Cement Plants.

Since its inception in 2011, over ten years, its turnover has grown 5x times. The main products are Metal Rolls for Rolling Mills, Engineering Castings, and Alloy Steel Bars. These products cater to diverse industries and sectors:

Steel Rolling Mills, Paper, Rubber, Energy Sector, Railways, Machine Building, Automobile, Mining, and Sponge Iron, among others. BLIPL is a major supplier to Public Sector Enterprises and exports to various countries.

BLIPL was presented with the "Best Engineering Company'' Award at Invest Punjab Summit in December 2019 by the CM of Punjab.

The Event Had A Promising Future Proposal By Inmyciti For Punjab's Rural & Urban Beautification & Development Project. The Idea Is To Adopt The Roundabouts, Dividers, Landscapes, Parks & So On To Maintain The Area & Uplift The Beauty To Increase The Quality Of Life.

