Dinesh Shahra Foundation and Down Town Hospital join hands for women & child health

Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 11 (ANI/PNN): Dinesh Shahra Foundation (DSF) in association with Down Town Hospital, conducted medical camps for the benefit of underprivileged women and children in several villages near Guwahati like Rajabari, Tintukura, Thakurkusi and Begnabari.

Besides, a camp was also conducted in Down Town Hospital premises where many women and children from the city availed the free of charge medical services.

The objectives of these camps were to conduct a health assessment of the needy women and children followed by remedial measures like medication and other medical recommendations. Several tests like hemoglobin, BMI measurement, blood sugar were conducted free of charge. Members of the Food, Nutrition and Dietetics Department from Down Town Hospital provided counselling to women on antenatal and postnatal care. Special counselling sessions were also held for children to make them aware of the importance of nutrition-rich food for their physical and mental development. Besides, free medicines were distributed to the attendees based on a prescription from the participating doctors.

"The Dinesh Shahra Foundation is committed to the cause of improving women and child health and have been undertaking initiatives regarding the same across the country. We are delighted to be partnering a reputed institution like Down Town Hospital in this beautiful state of Assam and hope to make a positive impact. This has been a good start, and we plan to conduct more such camps in the future as well and reach out to a greater number of underprivileged women and children across the state,"; said Dinesh Shahra, Trustee - DSF.



These camps were organised under the able supervision of Down Town Hospital leadership team - Prof. Nirmali Gogoi HOD, Faculty of Nursing and Dr Gitumoni Konwar Bordoloi, Director Academic - Faculty of Paramedical Sciences with the able support of Prof. Bandana Dutta, Dean of Studies, Dr Udayan Baruah, Medical Superintendent and Dr Sunandan Baruah, Dean, Engineering & Technology. Special mention must also be made of Dr Umang Nautiyal, Dr Ashique Iqbal, Dr Nirupam Deka, Dr Anita Dakua and Dr Kankana Dutta for their efforts in making these camps a success.

Over 1500 women and children availed the benefits of these camps. DSF has declared its commitment to organize more such health camps in the future with the expertise and support of Down Town Hospital.

The Dinesh Shahra Foundation (DSF) has been founded out of gratitude for all the knowledge capital Dinesh Shahra has gained over the last 50 years. The foundation is built with an intention to 'Give Back' to the entities that are responsible for the material and spiritual development of the society. Spirituality, sustainability, and education, along with women and child health, are the core causes of DSF.

Down Town Hospital has been providing premier medical care not only to the people of the Northeast but also to the neighboring countries like Bhutan, Nepal, Bangladesh and Myanmar. The hospital is also targeting other South Asian Countries like Cambodia, Laos, and Vietnam. Down Town Hospital is the first multispecialty corporate hospital in the Northeast. Commissioned on the February 15 1989, the hospital has completed 31 years of dedicated healthcare service.

