Dinesh Shahra Foundation reiterates commitment to the cause of Tree Conservation by celebrating Green Gold Day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 12 (ANI/India PR Distribution): Dinesh Shahra Foundation (DSF) underlined it's a commitment to the cause of Tree Conservation by observing Green Gold Day 2021.

Like every year, the birthday of Dinesh Shahraon February 22, was celebrated with great joy and enthusiasm under the banner of Green Gold Day across various locations in the country. Thousands of fruit-bearing and medicinal saplings were planted in community lands, company sites, Parmarth Ashram, GauSwarga, and other venues.

DSF volunteers and associates from Mumbai, Hubli, Maheshwar, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Indore, Guntur and Ujjain actively participated in this Green Gold Day initiative making it a huge success.

DSF and NiramayBahuUddeshiyaSevaSansthan, Nagpur collaborated on a joint initiative to plant fruit trees in rural areas of Nagpur under the Green Gold Day cause. Various tropical fruit tree saplings of mango, guava, jackfruit were planted in the open yards of over 80 houses that have limited access to fruit-based nutrition.

In addition, Dinesh Shahra Foundation with Srisamsthana conducted a joint environmental awareness camp for over 200 students at GauSwarga ashram to educate youth on Seed Balls and other innovative plantation techniques. Moreover, officials from horticulture and forest departments along with environmental activists graced the occasion to offer their valuable support and encouragement.



In Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh, DSF is working in tandem with Ila Bharat Foundation to develop community land in order to ensure nutritional security and economic empowerment of backward communities. Similarly, DSF is also coordinating with multiple agencies across India to promote the values of Green Gold Day.



Commenting on the development Shri Dinesh Shahra said "Coexistence with nature and worshipping various aspects of nature have been an integral part of Indian culture through the ages. I have always been acutely aware of the critical importance of tree conservation and the ecological consequences of diminishing green cover. Hence, planting trees is one of the most effective ways to mitigate the ill effects of climate change. And to top it, when these trees are fruit-bearing it also helps in promoting nutritional security and economic empowerment of the masses."

"I am delighted that this year too, despite the challenges of the ongoing pandemic, our partners and volunteers across the country participated wholeheartedly in the endeavour thereby making Green Gold Day 2021 a resounding success," he further added.

The Green Gold Day cause has come a long way since its inception over a decade ago. It was instituted with a vision to promote nutritional security, livelihood, and coexistence with Nature.

The Dinesh Shahra Foundation has been founded out of gratitude for all the knowledge capital Shri Dinesh Shahra has gained over the last 50 years. The foundation is built with an intention to 'Give Back to the entities that are responsible for the material and spiritual development of the society. Recently, in 2020, the Foundation was conferred with an Excellence Award for Philanthropic Contributions by The Economic Times (Times of India Group).

