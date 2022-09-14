Dinesh Shahra's spiritual sojourn continues with visit to Kamakhya Temple and launch of Sanatan Utsav in Assam

Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 14 (ANI/PNN): Renowned industrialist and philanthropist, Dinesh Shahra's spiritual sojourn of spreading the eternal gems of Sanatan Wisdom continued with his visit to the north-eastern state of Assam recently. He launched his third book - Sanatan Utsav, addressed and motivated students at Assam Downtown University and was facilitated by a host of associations in the city for his various contributions.

Shahra started his tour of Assam with a visit to the iconic Kamakhya Temple where he sought the deity's blessings. "Every time I come here to seek the blessings of Maa Kamakhya; I feel a supreme sense of inner joy and satisfaction, a divine feeling which words can't explain. Indeed, this Shakti Peeth is truly unique and those who have visited this ancient temple would have experienced a very real divine presence here."; articulated Dinesh Shahra about his visit to the Kamakhya temple.

He then visited the reputed Assam Downtown University (ADU) and was welcomed by Honorable Vice Chancellor, Professor (Dr.) N.C. Talukdar, Pro Vice-Chancellor, Professor (Dr.) Pranveer Singh, Deans, Faculty Members, and Students. At ADU, Shahradelivered an honorary Guest Lecture on Corporate Spirituality where he stressed to the youngsters the benefits of dedicating a few moments of their daily lives towards spiritual practices. "I not a spiritual Guru"; but a simple man sharing some time-tested gems of Indian spiritual or Sanatan wisdom in a simple and relatable manner to the masses. These are practices and experiences which I have learnt and imbibed in my life,"; clarified Shahra with a smile. "It is important to be humble, even if you are extremely successful and one should always stay connected with one's inner self."; he articulated.

Shahra was also facilitated by the Guwahati Management Association, Rotary International and the Byatikram Group for his business achievements and philanthropic contributions.

He also launched his third book Sanatan Utsav - Happiness My Birth Right at the famous SrimantaSankaradev Kalakshetra Auditorium in Guwahati in presence of Who's Who of the city.



The book, Sanatan Utsav- Happiness My Birth Right, speaks about how we can use our inner happiness to bring out creative solutions and healing in the world. Through this book, Shahra explores the importance of happiness and how to celebrate life in each moment by facing every situation with an open mind. It also talks about some practical solutions to the many challenges of life today, such as decision-making, conscious parenting, social media, quality of education, etc. Shahra's books affirm the timeless principles of Sanatan culture which is rooted in spirituality, for a truly joyful, successful, and fulfilling life.

"I am delighted to be launching my third book - Sanatan UtsavinAssam, the land of Maa Kamakhya, gorgeous nature, rich culture, and talented musicians like Dr Bhupen Hazarika. Human beings should rejoice in life and have ambitions in all that he does.That's the basic premise of my book - Sanatan Utsav."; said Shahra about Sanatan Utsav group which is published by the Times of India group.

Dinesh Shahra is one of the few industrialists who successfully made an indelible mark in the Indian agriculture sector. By spearheading the 'yellow revolution', Shahra played a pivotal role in transforming Madhya Pradesh into the "soy bowl of India", providing millions of Indians access to quality nutrition. His vision for self-sufficiency, strategic food security &agri-reforms has enhanced the livelihood of millions of stakeholders, especially farmers.

Shahra, founder and former MD of India's largest Food and Agri-Product company. He Introduced iconic and household brands like Nutrela, Mahakosh, Sunrich and Ruchi Gold. In his illustrious career, spanning over three decades, he has revolutionized Agro-Processing in India by creating a strong value chain. He also played a crucial role in popularizing oil palm plantations in India to reduce our country's dependency on imports.

The Dinesh Shahra Foundation (DSF) has been founded out of gratitude for all the knowledge capital Dinesh Shahra has gained over the last 50 years. It strives to create a value-based social structure based on the Indian or Sanatan ethos. The Foundation is built with an intention to 'Give Back to the entities that are responsible for the material and spiritual development of the society. Spirituality, sustainability, and education, along with women and child health, are the core causes of DSF.

