Diquery Digital has been recognised by CustomFit. ai as one of the Top 20 Digital Marketing Agencies in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 27 (ANI/GPRC): Diquery Digital is one of the Top 20 Digital Agencies recognized by custom fit.ai as one of the top digital agencies in India.

In a world where digital companies are constantly mushrooming, such awards assist in authenticating genuine companies and making a difference. Globally recognized digital marketing agency, Diquery Digital, has earned another feather in its cap!

Shonell Thakker, Co-founder, and CEO of Diquery Digital have worked with renowned organizations globally like Disney, 20th Century Fox, UTV, Excel Home Entertainment, Walkwater Media, Mills & Boon, and many more! After gaining over a decade of marketing, branding, strategy, and media experience she saw the opportunity to use digital marketing to enhance brands.



She also started noticing a serious gap in the way digital marketing was being adapted by businesses. Thus, her first venture Diquery Digital was born which aims to resolve the Digital Queries of both individuals as well as businesses. She is confident unapologetic & truly sets an example for many!

Diquery Digital is a full digital service agency that services clients across industries and has recently ventured into the Web3 ecosystem.

Moreover, Shonell Thakker quotes "Such recognition validates both our hard work and the vision. Diquery was founded to help clients navigate the choppy waters of today's digital landscape and this recognition acts like the wind beneath our wings to continue to strike forward."

